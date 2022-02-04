Infinity Ward says CoD 2022 will be a “new generation” of Call of Duty

Infinity Ward has teased that CoD 2022 will be a “new generation” for Call of Duty amid rumors that they’ll be releasing a follow-up to 2019’s gritty Modern Warfare.

Even though Call of Duty: Vanguard has only been out for a few months, there are plenty of Call of Duty fans who are already looking to what the next game will bring.

In terms of what that’ll be, confirmed details are a bit sparse. There are a reported 11 studios working on the game, including both Infinity Ward and Treyarch, as it is set to be a follow-up to 2019’s Modern Warfare – aptly named, Modern Warfare 2.

Advertisement

With the current version of Call of Duty: Warzone undergoing some pretty sizeable changes, Activision and Infinity Ward have already started talking about their plans for the next release, and it seems pretty exciting.

Amid all the rumors about the next game, Activision shed some light on what is going on behind the scenes during their February 3rd earnings call.

Read More: Warzone star Swagg literally tattoos devs on his butt to celebrate loadout change

The Call of Duty publishers revealed that Infinity Ward is the lead studio for the next installment of the CoD franchise, and that they’ll also be working on a Warzone 2.

As a response to that, the developers dropped a simple message on Twitter. “A new generation of Call of Duty is coming soon,” they said. “Stay frosty.” The latter is, of course, a nod to the Modern Warfare franchise, with stay frosty being an iconic line from the series.

Advertisement

A new generation of Call of Duty is coming soon. Stay frosty. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) February 3, 2022

On top of that, Activision also noted that Infinity Ward are working on “the most ambitious plan in franchise history” that’ll have a “broadly appealing franchise setting.”

All signs point towards an exciting revival of the Modern Warfare series, but we’ll know more as and when Infinity Ward starts dropping confirmation.