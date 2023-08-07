Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 release date revealed

The release date for the upcoming Call of Duty title, Modern Warfare III, has finally been officially confirmed by Activision. After months of leaks and speculation left the community desperate for real news, they’ve now got it.

Modern Warfare 3 was first leaked back in May 2023, with rough release windows for the full title as well as the Warzone integration and reveal event among other things.

Since then, Activision has remained very tight-lipped, with no reveals yet, although they have hinted several times at possible changes, such as the return of slide canceling, as well as seemingly confirming certain rumors through social media.

On August 7, however, things were finally made official, as Activision revealed that Modern Warfare was the upcoming COD title, as well as the logo and release date.

After months of rumors, Activision finally confirmed that Modern Warfare 3 will be launching on Friday, November 10, sticking to the regular early-November release window that COD players have grown so accustomed to over the last two decades.

The logo also stylistically combines the Modern Warfare (2019) and Modern Warfare 2 (2022) logo, using block Roman numerals to denote the ‘3’, though this time in red instead of the blue used in MWII.

Leaks have claimed that the Modern Warfare III reveal event will take place in-game on Warzone on Thursday, August 17, so it won’t be a long wait before we get to find out more about the new title and what to expect from COD 2023.

Things are finally ramping up ahead of the new Call of Duty game so we should expect a huge flurry of content, leaks, and official announcements in the next few weeks.