Modern Warfare 2 November 3 patch notes: Weapon tuning returns, alleged bug fixes, more

Infinity Ward deployed a surprise update for Modern Warfare 2 on November 3 and while details remain murky, here’s what we can gauge about the latest patch notes.

Given Modern Warfare 2’s numerous glaring issues at launch, be it game-breaking bugs or frustrating changes, developers are looking to resolve the most problematic setbacks as quickly as possible.

Now just one week removed from launch and Infinity Ward has rolled out a surprise November 3 patch. Although devs are yet to share a full rundown of the latest update, early intel shared across social media seemingly points towards a number of key bug fixes and improvements.

Not only that, but players can once again access the new weapon tuning feature after it was disabled across the board just days prior.

Modern Warfare 2 November 3 patch notes

All we know for certain at this point in time is that weapon tuning has been reenabled in Modern Warfare 2. At launch, this unique Gunsmith feature was the cause of widespread lobby crashes across various platforms, forcing devs to temporarily scrap its inclusion. Thankfully, issues appear to have been resolved and players can once again tune attachments as they please.

As we’re yet to hear directly from Infinity Ward, do take the following with a grain of salt. However, supposed patch notes making the rounds on Reddit are as follows for the November 3 update.