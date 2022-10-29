New Modern Warfare 2 attachment tuning feature disabled just days after launch

Alec is a journalist at Dexerto covering a variety of different games and esports. Based in Kentucky, he attended Murray State University before seeking out a job in the world of video games. On the weekends, you'll find him watching the Call of Duty League and jamming out to The Mountain Goats. You can contact Alec at [email protected] or on Twitter @LifeAsAlec

Modern Warfare 2’s weapon tuning has been disabled following the discovery of a bug that is crashing the game for players with five attachments on their weapons.

This is the second major problem that has caused widespread crashing, with the party system being at fault originally.

While that issue was patched up in a day or so, there is no set timeline for when tuning will be reenabled, so people will have to drop in with the base version of whatever attachment is on their gun.

For that attachment to be useful though, they will have to unequip and re-equip it so that this new change can take effect. Otherwise, the attachments will presumably operate with blanked-out stats, rendering them completely useless.

These investigations and fixes come after a storm of posts across social media in which players were complaining about the game crashing at a near-constant rate. Many PC players even mentioned not being able to finish an entire game without seeing the infamous “Scan and Repair” error that completely shuts down the application.

Things seemed to be improving with the implementation of the previous patch, but fans will likely still see some further fixes as the devs are able to dive into player reports.

We will provide an update whenever the issue has been resolved and Infinity Ward gives the all-clear for fans to jump back in the customization menu and start tailoring their loadout exactly how they want.