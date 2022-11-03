Modern Warfare 2 players ruin God Mode cheaters with this trick

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at [email protected]

Those who encounter players using the God Mode exploit in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 should combat the glitch with fire.

It didn’t take long for Call of Duty players to stumble across a God Mode glitch following the launch of Modern Warfare’s sequel.

This particular exploit requires the use of a riot shield that, under certain circumstances, will effectively turn a player invincible.

Suffice it to say, this is a problem that many MW2 users are all too eager to see nipped in the bud. Until a proper fix goes live, some people have found a temporary solution that supposedly nullifies the exploit.

Fight Modern Warfare 2’s God Mode glitch with fire

Call of Duty-dedicated news account ModernWarzone has offered advice to MW2 players who run into others using the riot shield glitch.

According to the Twitter user, “fire is the only way” to eliminate those leveraging the exploit in question. And, apparently, Molotov cocktails and thermite will do the trick.

The replies to the ModernWarzone post are filled with players saying they’ve encountered the God Mode glitch in Modern Warfare 2. It appears, then, that a large number of users are well aware of the exploit and have no qualms about using it to their advantage.

At the time of writing, there’s no word on whether developer Infinity Ward intends to issue a proper fix in the near future. Fans would do well to keep in mind the Molotov and thermite advice. Hopefully, the issue won’t plague the shooter for too much longer.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is in stores now for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms.