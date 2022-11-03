Scump claims CoD aim assist is too strong: “They took out so much of the skill in aiming”

Jacob is the Deputy UK Editor for Dexerto and Call of Duty esports specialist with a BA (Hons) 2:1 in English Literature & Creative Writing. Previously served as Editor at GINX TV. Jacob has twice been nominated as Reporter of the Year at the UK Esports Awards. Contact: [email protected]

Seth ‘Scump’ Abner is one of the biggest names in Call of Duty history, a pro player for over a decade and one of the most successful players in the game. But now, even he believes aim assist has gone too far, following the launch of Modern Warfare 2.

Aim assist has been a huge topic of debate in recent years, especially since games like Fortnite introduced crossplay, allowing controller players and mouse and keyboard players to play alongside and against each other on any platform.

While this step forward was widely celebrated at first, it has caused some arguments among console and PC players especially and opened up several cans of worms that many didn’t predict.

Even outside of that, just in Call of Duty alone, there has been much debate about gunplay and how the franchise has progressed, and Scump thinks that just in terms of pure gunskill, things have become much easier in the latest titles, including Modern Warfare 2.

“Aim assist is so crazy,” he said, when one of his Twitch viewers asked about the possibility of mouse and keyboard players in the Call of Duty League. “Nowadays, in CoD, they took out so much of the skill in aiming with a controller, with dynamic aim assist, it’s actually like you don’t have to aim anymore.

“It’s so easy to shoot nowadays, compared to back then.”

Even Twitch streamer Mason ‘Symfuhny’ Lanier was in Scump’s chat, admitting that “MnK players would get rolled in CDL.”

A lot of players believe that it’s become easier to shoot straight in recent Call of Duty games, and Scump is another name to add to that list. Whether that’s something Activision and the CoD developers have done purposely or will take into account when designing future titles, remains to be seen.