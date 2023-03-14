Modern Warfare 2 free access explained: How to play multiplayer & Spec Ops missions

Activision announced a Modern Warfare 2 free access period during Season 2 Reloaded. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

Season 2 Reloaded begins on March 15. Modern Warfare 2 receives its first non-remake, or returning 6v6 map, Himmelmatt Expo. Activision moved up the environment’s release date after multiplayer fans slammed an “all-time low” offering of seasonal content.

Himmelmatt Expo features a small, abandoned resort on a European mountainside, with snowy outdoor streets and various indoor locales. The mid-season update also adds a new Marksman Rifle called the Tempus Torrent, a Special Ops Raid mission, and three returning party game modes.

The MW2 devs decided to open Himmelatt Expo’s doors to everyone for a limited time and give fans a taste of the new Special Ops game mode. Without further ado, let’s jump right into the free access details.

When is the Modern Warfare 2 free access event?

Activision Modern Warfare Season 2 Reloaded adds a few party modes.

MW2 free access begins March 16 at 10 a.m. (PT) and ends on March 20 at 10 a.m. (PT). The developers mentioned that an additional download is required to play, and the file size depends on your platform.

What maps and modes are included in MW2 free access?

Activision announced fans will have access to six multiplayer maps and the first co-op raid. As for game modes, the developers confirmed Team Deathmatch, Domination, Gun Game, All or Nothing, and One in the Chamber.

Players can also try out the new Special Ops Raid game mode. Squads of three infiltrate an underground bunker, traversing through traps, environmental hazards, and AI enemies. The developers added that the game mode will only be available in its standard difficulty.