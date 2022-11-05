Modern Warfare 2 campaign Easter egg could hint at the next Warzone map

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at [email protected]

Modern Warfare 2 players have found an Easter egg in the game’s campaign that could be a major hint of what Warzone 2.0’s next map will be.

Now that Modern Warfare 2 has been out for over a week, players have had the chance to explore both the multiplayer and singleplayer modes.

While most players likely focused on multiplayer at launch, those who played through the campaign were treated to some great scenes — including a very interesting post-credits scene.

Now, players have discovered a potential Easter egg in one of the campaign’s levels that may just tease a future Warzone 2.0 map.

MW2 fans may have discovered Warzone 2.0 teaser

YouTuber and Call of Duty content creator Geeky Pastimes posted a YouTube video that detailed where players can find the Easter egg and what it could potentially mean.

In the campaign mission ‘El Sin Nombre,’ where players must infiltrate Diego’s villa, players can find a detailed map of Las Almas inside Diego’s room.

Upon finding the map, the YouTuber notes the map bears some striking similarities to other similarly designed in-game Warzone maps.

Given the map’s scale, design, and level of detail it certainly seems strange that Infinity Ward would give so much attention to an in-game asset that would only be used one time, tucked away in a specific room in one campaign mission.

Topic begins at 1:27…

To further support this theory, reputable leaker TheGhostofHope had previously claimed that Warzone 2.0 could “100%” include Las Almas as a future map.

Additionally, the inclusion of the ‘Mercado Las Almas’ multiplayer map also supports the possibility of a Las Almas map in Warzone 2.0, as the development team has previously included multiplayer maps with elements of battle royale maps.

Of course, if Las Almas does make it into Warzone 2.0 it wouldn’t be at launch as fans already know the BR mode will launch with the Al Mazrah map.

Whether or not this Las Almas map Easter egg ends up being a teaser remains to be seen for now, but it certainly makes a lot of sense that this hidden map may be a big hint for the future of Warzone 2.0.