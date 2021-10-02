JGOD reveals unusual SMG loadout with faster TTK than meta OTs 9 & MP5

Warzone’s close-range meta has been dominated by the OTs 9 and MP5 but JGOD revealed an unusual loadout for Modern Warfare’s AUG which, surprisingly, has one of the fastest TTK.

The short-range meta in Warzone has been dominated by the likes of the OTs and MP5 as these guns destroy anything that gets up in your face.

For a couple of patches, there have been no other weapons that can match the TTKs of these two guns, but that may not be the case anymore.

Warzone content creator JGOD, has discovered a loadout for the MW AUG that gives it the lowest TTK in the class.

Modern Warfare AUG has faster TTK than OTs 9 & MP5

As seen in the picture above, you can see the build that JGOD uses to get the lowest TTK on the AUG. We have listed these below:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Stock: FORGE TAC CQB Comb

FORGE TAC CQB Comb Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Stippled Grip Tape Magazine 5.56 NATO 60-Round Drum

The biggest thing to note is this has to be used with 5.56 rounds or it will not get the low TTK. This is why the 5.56 NATO 60-Round Drum is used on this weapon. While other loadouts with this gun feature the 30-Round mag you would need to use Sleight of Hand and lose out on a valuable attachment.

For those wondering how this gun is better than the OTs and MP5 it simply comes from the data. In a recent JGOD YouTube video, he did extensive testing and found the AUG will always kill in seven bullets at its worst.

TTK Topic Starts at 2:29

When looking at the numbers, it is revealed that the AUG has 486 TTK which is significantly lower than the 562 the MP5 and OTs give.

Not only is the TTK lower but the AUG also has a better ADS time than the OTs and MP5 which is crucial when using a SMG. According to WZRanked the AUG has climbed up from a 0.2 pick rate to over a 1.1 in just a couple of days.

Next time you drop into Verdansk, you may want to give this gun a try and see if it truly beams like JGOD says it can.