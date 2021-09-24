Forgotten Warzone SMG could secretly be the new meta

The Warzone meta is quite settled at the moment, however, Modern Warfare’s AUG has some underrated power that is perfect for anyone looking to shake things up when it comes to their loadouts.

While the Warzone meta has shifted quite a bit over the last few months, if you drop into Verdansk now, you’ll find players are pretty happy to use the Bullfrog, MAC-10, AK-47.

Those weapons – alongside the sniper options of the KAR98 and Swiss – lead the way in the current meta, and not many players are willing to change things up as they feel they’ll be playing from behind the eight ball.

However, if you’re feeling adventurous and want to rock a different SMG than the Bullfrog and MAC, well, the AUG might be the answer – at least for a few games.

Warzone stats guru TrueGameData suggested that the weapon is one that more players should really be using – especially with its 5.56 ammo type. Why, you ask? Well, its TTK is up there with the best SMGs around and it has a slight tick more range.

While rival SMGs like the Modern Warfare MP5 have been hit pretty hard, the AUG hasn’t been touched, which makes it more attractive according to the YouTuber. Though, it has to be with the 5.56 ammo type.

The AUG’s recoil pattern is pretty standard and while you won’t be incredibly quick in getting around the map, you won’t be all that slow either as the movement speed is just a tick behind the much-loved MAC-10. So, it ticks all the key boxes.

TrueGameData AUG Warzone loadout class

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Magazine: NATO 5.56 30-round

NATO 5.56 30-round Stock: FTAC Ultralight Hollow

FTAC Ultralight Hollow Perk: Sleight of Hand

As the YouTuber points out the AUG “can really fry” in close-quarters fights and with it ranking as the 41st most-used weapon in Warzone currently per WZRanked stats, it is severely underused.

Of course, if the SMG gets some love and becomes overpowered, Raven will likely spring into action with a nerf. But, for now, it’s worth trying out for a few games.