JGOD reveals simple Warzone tricks to get wins & kills on Rebirth Island

If you’re struggling to rack up wins or drop high-kill games on Rebirth Island, then you might need to start implementing some of these tricks that Warzone analyst JGOD highlights as essential.



The small, fast-paced map was introduced back in December of 2020 and instantly became a fan favorite. With the possibility of multiple lives and constant gun fights, it’s nonstop action that keeps the blood flowing.

It’s super easy to get a loadout and get set up on the island. However, if you find yourself camping to get wins and failing to accumulate kills, then these pointers from JGOD can aid your confidence and improve your skill.

JGOD’s shows easy methods for Rebirth wins and kills



In a YouTube video, JGOD broke down his own gameplay and gives some pointers on becoming a Rebirth god.

The most important thing he says is to drop where the “better players land.” This includes: Prison Block, Control Center, and Headquarters. JGOD claims that stronger opponents tend to land here since there is an abundance of loot and loads of activity.

If you drop here then you are almost guaranteed to get in a couple of fights and JGOD believes that the more “sweaty” players you take out early on, the easier it will be to win as the game progresses.

Another key aspect to become better at Rebirth is utilizing the mini-map. JGOD said that understanding how the radar works is vital for success. If a red dot has an ‘up arrow’ then they are above you. If there’s a ‘down arrow’ then the enemy is below you, and ‘no arrow’ means they’re on the same level. Being able to identify where people are will help you get free kills.

Not only that, but when you get a kill your mini-map will pulse with the location of their teammates. This can allow you to clean up the remaining players, or if you’re willing to, know who to leave alive so you can let their team respawn and farm kills.

The final element JGOD brings up is knowing your surroundings. He says to take fights when you aren’t exposed to multiple angles. If you take cover while gunning someone else, then it is less likely that you could get sniped or third partied.

JGOD says to take these details and implement them into your own gameplay and you can start to see a vast improvement in your Rebirth performances.