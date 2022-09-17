JGOD highlights Warzone 2’s “biggest flaw” and demands Apex Legends-like changes

Warzone YouTuber and statistician JGOD has pinpointed Warzone 2’s “biggest flaw”, claiming that it has him worried about the battle royale sequel following the CODNext event.

After months of leaks, rumors and slowly building anticipation, the CoD community finally got hands-on with Warzone 2.0 at the CODNext event on September 15.

The official reveal of the battle royale sequel – alongside next year’s annual installment Modern Warfare II – has fans incredibly excited.

Amongst other things, the reveal gave us insight into a host of new mechanics like split storm circles, two player Gulags and overhauled Buy Stations known as The Shop.

While the majority of feedback has been positive and players are eager to discover more, there have been some concerns raised by prominent community figures.

Warzone expert JGOD, well-known for his in-depth analysis of the first CoD BR, has pinpointed the sequel’s “biggest flaw” and explained why it has him so worried for Warzone 2.

JGOD pinpoints Warzone 2 looting as BR sequel’s “absolute biggest flaw”

In a September 16 tweet, he commented that looting was “easily the least enjoyable part” of games on the new Al Mazrah map and that he hoped changes were in store.

Expanding on his comments in a YouTube video, he pinpointed looting as the game’s “absolute biggest flaw”, explaining: “The looting system, I don’t mind that we have a bag but I think they should really compromise and find a place in the middle.

His issues come with items stacking, meaning players’ items will become cluttered in their inventories and backpacks.

While it is similar to other games, like Apex Legends, he said: “Apex feels infinitely smoother to actually use the items. And grab items and loot. It was infinitely easier [on Apex]. Blackout even had a system that felt better and more intuitive and less clunky. This thing needs a ton of optimization.”

Timestamp: 9:28

He continued: “The inventory system does create a little bit of hiccups… but it just needs a ton of optimization… This thing was clunky as hell.”

He went on to suggest changes to loot distribution and balance across the map, but did acknowledge that, as players learn the new map, this will naturally improve.

It’s obviously early days for Warzone 2, but JGOD has plenty of concerns he wants to see Infinity Ward address moving forward.