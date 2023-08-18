JGOD warns Warzone 2 player about “trash” AR

Warzone 2 added a new AR, the M13C, but JGOD claimed “there is pretty much no reason” to use it.

Warzone 2’s Shadow Siege event challenged players to complete a series of objectives to unlock the Modern Warfare 3 reveal trailer. Some COD community members even dub it Warzone’s best event, as it provided a fun and unique experience.

Besides accessing the MW3 reveal trailer, players earn rewards by completing Shadow Siege, including a vehicle skin, emblem, calling card, charm Battle Token, and the M13C assault rifle.

Activision described the M13C: “This full-auto Assault Rifle is versatile and hard-hitting as a main weapon or sniper support secondary.”

Unfortunately for players expecting the next great sniper support weapon, JGOD had bad news for Warzone 2 players who expected more.

JGOD has bad news about the M13C in Warzone 2

Warzone 2 players who were hoping for a similar weapon to the M13B are in for a rude awakening. JGOD claimed: “There is pretty much no reason to use the M13C.”

A 785ms TTK from 18 meters makes the M13C worse than most SMGs. And AR’s easily outclass the M13C’s 904 TTK from 32 meters away.

The YouTuber elaborated: “TTK/BV makes it pretty much non-competitive up close, as a sniper support, or at range.”

JGOD added that he has no interest in making a video on the weapon because: “Players just aren’t interested in trash guns.”

For a small silver lining, JGOD liked how the weapon is free and only has 11 levels for players to progress through.

Other Warzone 2 community members shared the YouTuber’s sentiment. One player responded: “Gun is certified hot garbage.”

A second user added: “Why do they release so many trash guns?”

However, some players understand it’s hard to release a new weapon and have it immediately balanced. A third player added: “D**ned if they introduce a new gun that is absolute meta, d**ned if they introduce a gun that’s mid at best. Kinda hard to win.”

It remains to be seen if Raven Software will buff the M13C. But for now, make sure to check our best Warzone 2 loadouts.

