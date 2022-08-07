How to watch Call of Duty Next: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer reveal stream

Activision has unveiled the Call of Duty Next presentation, a stream where they’ll touch on the future of Call of Duty and showcase the multiplayer aspect of Modern Warfare 2. Here’s everything you need to know in order to watch.

The new era of Call of Duty is only a few months away and from the hotly-anticipated reveal of Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer to the launch of more than one new title in the coming months, fans definitely have more than a few questions about the future of the franchise.

While many things will still be up in the air by the end of Call of Duty Next, it’ll at least bring a little bit of calm to the growing storm of excitement that’s roiling across the web.

The CoD Next stream will kick off on September 15, one day before the Playstation-exclusive part of the multiplayer beta goes live.

Fans will have just a few hours between getting their first true look at the game and diving into it themselves for the first time if they’ve already placed their pre-order or secured a beta code.

How to watch Call of Duty Next stream

The stream will be showcased on the Call of Duty Twitch channel which has been embedded above for ease of access.

The big reveal will touch on all-things multiplayer and will reveal more details about Warzone 2, Warzone Mobile, and perhaps further content as well, although that’s unconfirmed at this time.

We’ll keep this page updated with the latest developments, so be sure to check back in closer to September 15 to stay up-to-date with what to expect when the stream goes live.