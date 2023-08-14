JGOD trolls Warzone 2 players by faking world record win

JGOD baited the Warzone 2 community into believing that he broke the battle royale sequel’s kill record.

Battle royale games are inherently casual and boomed in popularity due to their easy pickup-and-play nature. Despite that, Warzone 2 managed to foster a growing competitive community. Treyarch created Ranked Play, which finally provides players with a platform to test their skills.

But before Ranked Play emerged, players had to take the onus upon themselves to showcase their talent. One such method came through creators one-upping one another in securing nukes. For example, one competitor accomplished the feat by only using melee weapons.

Another classic way for players to compare their skills comes through kill races. Creators race to earn the most kills during a Warzone 2 match. The format is still used in competitive tournaments and is a staple of competitive WZ, but JGOD poked fun at the obsession over high-kill games in a clever video.

JGOD tricks Warzone 2 community

On August 14, JGOD posted a video and explained his plan to pull a fast one on the WZ2 community. The YouTuber filled a 50-player custom lobby with his viewers and proceeded to rack up over 100 kills and a win.

“We are going to meme a world record. In the beginning, so I can land at get this cool clip of me being like I am getting the world record, and I will clip that with the end of me winning the match.”

Players fell hook, line, and sinker for the final product on Twitter.

BadBoy Beaman saw the clip and claimed: “At this point, it’s not even worth playing the da*n game. Absolute clown show.”

JGOD held nothing back and responded: “Was a bait tweet, and you took it. Glad you took the same amount of time on this that you spend researching your videos.”

A Warzone 2 player plauded JGOD for his efforts: “You had the whole wz community taking the bait, well played.”

The next time you see a Warzone content creator get over 100 kills, it’s worth checking twice before jumping to any conclusions.