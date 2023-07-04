JGOD reveals why you are playing Warzone 2 matches on Vondel wrong

If you can’t beat them, join them. JGOD revealed the best way to deal with rooftop campers on Warzone 2’s new map Vondel.

Vondel joined Warzone 2’s growing map pool in Season 4. Modern Warfare 2’s peak player count in June was 113,002, up 10% from April when the peak player count was just 102,040. It’s impossible to say for sure what that growth stems from, but Vondel and a free multiplayer weekend certainly contributed.

The battle royale sequel’s latest map has received praise from community members but also hasn’t escaped criticism. Players bashed “busted” in-game water mechanics that plague Vondel matches and called out the developers for ruining the maps’ aesthetic with fog.

Like other urban environments in FPS titles, Vondel also suffers from players camping on top of the city’s rooftops. Fortunately, JGOD revealed an easy solution to the problem.

JGOD reveals common mistake made by Warzone 2 players on Vondel

JGOD claimed: “The ground is essentially lava” on Vondel. Just like the game we all used to play as kids, jumping around on furniture to avoid the floor. The YouTuber applied that same principle to how squads should approach matches on Vondel.

“Once you realize that the map plays better that way, then you realize that not everyone is camping on the rooftop, they are just playing the map the right way, and you have probably been playing it wrong.”

JGOD added: “You shouldn’t really be on the ground all that often. It doesn’t make practical sense.”

Going from rooftop to rooftop doesn’t come without inherent risks. JGOD acknowledged that players must always be aware of their surroundings while jumping from roof to roof if they don’t want to be caught off guard.

Some snipers still one-shot kill in Warzone, so if you see the glint of scope in the distance, the best thing to do is get behind cover and reposition. It’s also always important to carry a reliable short-range meta weapon while up top, as there are plenty of opportunities for up close and personal engagements.

For more on Warzone 2 Season 4, check out the rest of our coverage.