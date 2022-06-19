JGOD crowns new Warzone SMG the best gun in the game ahead of Season 4

JGOD is one of the internet’s favorite Warzone experts and in his top loadouts for Season 3 Reloaded video, he added a newcomer to his best loadouts list, claiming that it should be most players’ new go-to option.

Season 3 proved to be a chaotic one through and through for the Warzone meta.

Whether it was the downfall of a few popular SMGs or the complete reconstruction of the Sniper meta, plenty of weapons have come and gone over the last two months.

That means there was plenty of room for a new entry at the top of the order, and after it trending up for a few weeks now, JGOD says that there is finally a new king of the hill in terms of up-close fighting

JGOD reveals #1 loadout for the end of Season 3 Reloaded

When discussing the best loadout in this version of the game, the coveted “Meta Chasers” spot in his rankings, JGOD points out that players who take the game seriously are likely rocking either the NZ-41 or the H4 Blixen as their weapon of choice.

Of course, someone running Overkill could easily slap on both of them and stand alone at the top of the meta choices.

While the NZ has more competition around it thanks to guns like the BAR and the STG-44, the Blixen is really only competing against the Type 100 (and maybe the Welgun) right now.

JGOD’s H4 Blixen loadout

Muzzle : Recoil Booster

: Recoil Booster Barrel : Bergstrom 17″ F3

: Bergstrom 17″ F3 Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Stock : Removed Stock

: Removed Stock Underbarrel : SG98 Compact

: SG98 Compact Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mag

7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mag Ammunition: Hollow Point

Hollow Point Rear Grip: Grooved Grip

Grooved Grip Perk : Steady

: Steady Perk 2: Quick

His loadout isn’t anything out of the norm, although the Blixen does have a few attachments that are specific to itself.

All of them work together to keep the recoil low and the TTK high, which is what makes this weapon such a viable option at the top of the game.

Now that the Season 4 roadmap is out and things are set to change once again, there’s no telling exactly how long this setup will stay the optimal option in the game, but for now, JGOD is confident in its place at the top.