JGOD explains why Warzone 2 Season 5’s short range meta is good thing

JGOD has good news for players that are sick of just using the Lachmann Sub and ISO 45 in Warzone 2 thanks to the Season 5 weapon balancing update.

In the Season 5 update, Raven Software claimed: “Our main focus of these changes is and always will be to broaden gameplay options at every level of play.” So although the devs argued that they are “generally pleased” with the state of Warzone 2’s meta, a few changes have evened the playing field.

Cronen Squall and Lachmann Sub nerfs knocked off the battle royale sequel’s two best weapons. Meanwhile, VEL-46, BAS-P, MX9, and Minibak buffs completely turned the game’s short-range meta on its head.

So while players try to crown a new SMG leader, JGOD explained why it’s an almost impossible task.

What is the best SMG in Warzone 2 Season 5?

JGOD took matters into his own hands and tested every SMG’s new damage profile in Warzone 2 Season 5. The YouTuber concluded: “Almost nothing changed in the close-range meta.”

For the weapons that received a buff, JGOD argued: “These changes weren’t enough, in my opinion, to move the needle on any of these in particular. It does make some of those options a little more viable.”

Despite the Lachmann Sub and ISO 45 still appearing as the most dominant on paper. JGOD argued that Season 5 did wonders for the game’s close-range meta.

“We are getting to a good spot where you can pretty much use whatever you want.”

JGOD listed every SMG besides the Minibak and Fennec 45 as viable options in Season 5.

Still, the YouTuber still has a few reservations about the MXP. Even though the SMG now has the third-best close-range TTK speed between 567 and 648ms, a 30-round magazine size holds the weapon back from competing with the top dogs.

