JGOD claims only one Warzone SMG loadout “shines” after Season 4 nerfs

Operator base health increased in Season 4, but JGOD explained why armor damage changes impact the Warzone short-range meta more.

JGOD explained that up until Season 4, Warzone base operator health mirrored multiplayer. To counteract that, the battle royale featured exclusive armor damage profiles where weapons did different damage if an enemy wore armor.

As soon as that armor breaks, the damage reverts back to the same as the multiplayer’s health system. But Warzone’s base operator health increasing by 50 in Season 4 muddies the waters.

Fortunately, JGOD did all of the legwork and simplified how the short-range meta changed after Season 4.

What is the best SMG in Warzone Season 4?

JGOD used the Lachmann 556 as an example of how the new armor damage system works. The AR has a maximum armor damage value of 33 and a minimum value of 22.

The Lachmann 556 used to have a maximum armor damage value of 42 but the update decreased that value by nine points, and this applies to most weapons in the game.

Because weapons can now only deal a certain maximum amount of damage within 20-30 meters, it hurts SMGs more than assault rifles.

“It’s not really impacting the TTK that much, but up close, SMGS got nerfed heavily, making it so that only the new SMG shines.”

JGOD shared Warzone Season 4 time-to-kill stats, revealing that the ISO 45 blows away every other short-range option with a rapid 603-millisecond TTK.

For players that still prefer the Lachmann Sub, JGOD understands but still believes that a faster TTK speed makes the ISO 45 superior.

“The versatility of the Lachmann Sub allows you to down and thirst multiple people. Versus the ISO, you can get two downs and maybe a thirst.”

Best ISO 45 Season 4 loadout

Here is JGOD’s ISO 45 loadout with attachment tuning included.

Muzzle: Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider (-0.29, +0.25)

Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider (-0.29, +0.25) Barrel: PTX Trainer (-0.26, +0.25)

PTX Trainer (-0.26, +0.25) Stock: Demo Fade Tac (-1.81, -1.55)

Demo Fade Tac (-1.81, -1.55) Rear Grip : EXP Shear (-0.58, -0.28)

: EXP Shear (-0.58, -0.28) Magazine: 45 Round Mag

JGOD isn’t particularly fond of the weapon’s iron sights, so he recommended removing the EXP Shear Rear Grip for a red dot scope if players experience similar frustrations.

For more, check out our guide on the best Warzone 2 loadouts.