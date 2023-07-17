JGOD reveals Warzone 2 SMG that beats out the akimbo Basilisk

On paper, Warzone 2’s best close-range meta weapon in Season 4 Reloaded is the Akimbo Basilisk. However, JGOD has made a case for the X13 Auto.

Season 4 Reloaded drastically changes Warzone 2’s close and long-range meta. The devs adjusted every weapon’s damage profile to “emphasize accuracy in gunfights.” This change means some weapons are able to kill faster when fired more accurately, and vice-versa.

Activision aimed to make each weapon class have the ability to stand on its own. But with any season update, a few weapons look more promising than others.

Before players get too excited about the Akimbo Basilisk, JGOD downplayed its hype.

What is the best close-range meta weapon in Warzone 2?

JGOD used his own measuring method to determine the time-to-kill speeds for every close-range meta weapon after the Season 4 Reloaded.

The Akimbo Basilisk ranked first with a 360 ms TTK, but JGOD argued that a few limitations hold it back from dominating every gunfight.

“It only has five bullets in each of the guns, so you kind of are limited on how you want to challenge a gunfight. I think this one is a little more niche and gimmicky.”

The YouTuber continued: “There are some versatility issues, especially from 15 meters. You would probably be better off with a more practical SMG or a single-fire pistol.”

JGOD understands why some community members prefer the X13 Auto, as it offers more range and larger magazine size. The YouTuber’s data shows that the SMG has an average TTK of 520 ms, which could go down to 455 with headshots mixed in.

Best X13 Auto loadout in Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded

Here is JGOD’s X13 loadout with attachment tuning included.

Muzzle: Corvus Series-D (-0.54, +0.28)

Corvus Series-D (-0.54, +0.28) Barrel: Impact Point (+0.40, -0.25)

Impact Point (+0.40, -0.25) Stock: X13 Couchwhip Stock (-2.19, -1.16)

X13 Couchwhip Stock (-2.19, -1.16) Rear Grip: Cronen Lima-6 (-0.77, -0.32)

Cronen Lima-6 (-0.77, -0.32) Magazine: 50 Round Mag

JGOD urged players to try out the X13 Auto, as it could receive a nerf soon.

“I think this is pretty broken at the moment and will probably get a hairline nerf of some kind.”

Even if a “hairline” nerf does come, the X13 Auto should still be a force to be reckoned with in Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded.