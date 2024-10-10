MW3’s JAK Voltstorm is the strongest shotgun in CoD history 

With just a few weeks left before Black Ops 6 officially launches, Sledgehammer Games had some fun and added a shotgun that’s capable of taking down multiple enemies in Modern Warfare 3 with one shot.

Between the original Modern Warfare 2 Model 1887s, Black Ops 3’s Brecci, BO2’s KSG, the SPAS-12, and more, Call of Duty has featured several devastating shotguns over the years. However, the JAK Volstrom makes a case for being the best class offering ever seen.

The new Aftermarket Part converts the Stormender into an electric shotgun that kills with one shot up to eight meters away. What sets this shotgun apart from previous dominant weapons is the ability to kill multiple enemies with one shot if they are close enough to each other.

As seen in the video below, Warzone Meta took down five enemies at once because the electrical shock created a chain reaction and spread.

It’s unclear how many enemies you can take down at once or how close they must be for the chain reaction. In saying that, you would be hard-pressed to find a shotgun better than this one.

The Aftermarket Part is also dominant in Warzone but nowhere near as potent. It can kill up to 7.3 meters with one shot, but it takes two shots between 7.3 and eight meters. For any enemy further than eight meters away, the shotgun no longer does damage.

In addition, the JAK Volstrom can down more than one enemy, but it’s far less consistent than in Multiplayer. The shotgun couldn’t have come at a better time, as there is a playlist dedicated to five different variants of Shipment in Season 6.

Shipment’s tight lanes and up close and personal gunfights provide the perfect playground for players to terrorize enemies and get high-kill games.

If you need a counter to the JAK Volstrom, check out our guide on the best weapons in MW3 Season 6.