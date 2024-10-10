How to unlock the JAK Purifier in MW3 & Warzone

The JAK Purifier is a unique underbarrel attachment that’s available in MW3 and Warzone, and here’s how you can unlock it as fast as possible.

Added back in Season 1, the JAK Purifier is a portable flamethrower that can be fitted to most assault rifles and battle rifles. When equipped, it can burn and incinerate enemy players at close range and even bypass Riot Shields entirely.

Before you can use it and start setting everyone alite, you’ll first need to unlock the JAK Purifier, so here’s how to do that and where we think this attachment falls in the meta.

How to get JAK Purifier

The JAK Purifier is unlocked through the armory by activating it and then earning five unlock points. An unlock point is earned every time you complete a daily challenge, win a game in multiplayer, or survive for long enough in Warzone.

Just be sure to activate the Aftermarket Part before attempting to unlock it, which you can do by following these instructions:

Go to the challenges menu.

Select Armory Unlocks.

Enter the Aftermarket Parts tab to filter what unlocks are shown.

Look through the list for the JAK Purifier and select it.

How good is the JAK Purifier?

The JAK Purifier is a mediocre attachment that isn’t particularly competitive. Even if you don’t miss at all, it still has a slow time to kill in both multiplayer and Warzone. As a result, most SMGs, shotguns, and even assault rifles will beat this flamethrower up close.

However, it does serve a niche as one of the best counters to Riot Shields in the game. Against a Riot Shield, the JAK Purifier’s flames pass straight through the shield as though the user has no protection at all. All you have to do is keep burning them while keeping enough distance to avoid their bash attack, and they’ll die soon enough.

The JAK Purifier is also a lot of fun to use. Even if it isn’t meta, an underbarrel flamethrower is a hilarious idea that lets you incinerate anyone who gets in your way. If you’re looking to kickback and have a good time, why not give this unique attachment a go?

