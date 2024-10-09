Popular Modern Warfare 3 weapon feature is disappearing in Black Ops 6

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 will seemingly do away with one of the most popular features in Modern Warfare 3 – Aftermarket Parts. However, players are unsure.

When Modern Warfare 3 first launched last November and brought Aftermarket Parts to the mix, Call of Duty fans were unsure.

Initially, some of the harder-to-unlock attachments were “pointless,” but that hasn’t changed. You can’t go into a game of multiplayer or Warzone without seeing enemies run the Akimbo shotguns or JAK Glassless Optic sight on their rifles.

With Black Ops 6 just around the corner, plenty of details about multiplayer and its Warzone integration have been revealed. Yet, Aftermarket Parts are nowhere to be seen.

As CoD guru WhosImmortal pointed out, AMPs likely won’t return in the new game. Instead, they’ll be replaced by more “basic” attachments that are inspired by the Operator Mods from Black Ops 4.

This was backed up by a tweet from Matt Scronce, the associate director for Black Ops 6.

“We’ve got some fun stuff planned inspired by Operator Mods built into Gunsmith and Attachments,” he tweeted back in early September

Some players have concerns about the Aftermarket Parts going away as the weekly releases gave them something to unlock.

“I ain’t gonna lie, I liked the AMP System. Logging in weekly seeing what I can unlock was fun,” one said. “I don’t use most of them but it’s a fun thing to do weekly.”

“I think having the AMPs every week made it so that we had another reason to hop on the game during the later seasons. With that gone, it will kinda be like how Vanguard and Cold War was back in the day,” another added.

There is a hurdle to tackle if weapons from both games intertwine in Warzone if AMPs retained their power. Though, we’ll have to wait and see.