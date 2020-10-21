 How to watch $200k Warzone Twitch Rivals Season 6 Showdown: stream, date - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

How to watch $200k Warzone Twitch Rivals Season 6 Showdown: stream, date

Published: 21/Oct/2020 18:47

by Daniel Cleary
Twitch rivals logo on Warzone
Twitch / Infinity Ward

Share

Twitch Rivals Warzone Warzone Season 6

Twitch Rivals has announced another Warzone Showdown for Season 6, with plenty of the top content creators and pros ready to battle it out for a share of the $200,000 prize pool. Here’s everything you’ll need to watch.

Warzone fans have had plenty of competitive action to watch since the release of the battle royale title, and many of the biggest stars in gaming have jumped to the new Call of Duty mode to entertain their fans.

With the Haunting of Verdansk event now underway and Black Ops Cold War fast approaching, Twitch Rivals revealed that they would be hosting their biggest Warzone showdown yet to close out the Modern Warfare season. Here’s what you need to know.

the haunting of verdansk teaser
Infinity Ward
The Haunting of Verdansk event has taken over Warzone.

When does Twitch Rivals’ Warzone showdown start?

The Season 6 Twitch Rivals Showdown event is scheduled to kick off on Friday, October 23. The action is expected to get underway at 9AM PT/ 12PM ET / 5 PM BST / 6PM CEST.

The event itself will be split into two regional tournaments, one for Europe and one for North American players, with $100,000 up for grabs in each region.

How to watch the Warzone Season 6 Showdown

As always, the Warzone Showdown will be streamed with commentary on the official Twitch Rivals channel, which we have embedded down below.

Each of the players competing will also be able to stream the Twitch Rivals Showdown from their point-of-view, giving Call of Duty fans plenty of ways to tune in to the action.

With the recent Haunting of Verdansk in Warzone, players won’t have too long to adapt to all of the Halloween-themed changes in-game and it should make for some entertaining moments.

Official Twitch Rivals stream

Who is playing in the Warzone S6 Showdown

For this Twitch Rivals Warzone Showdown, the format will be Duos and the event is expected to be stacked with 45 duos competing in each region.

While the full list of players has not been announced by Twitch Rivals, they have given some hints as to who will be making their appearance on October 23.

Pros and streamers like NICKMERCS, Scump, Tommey, TimTheTatman, UnRationaL, and more have all been teased, but it is likely that more will be announced closer to the event.

Call of Duty

How to get Cleaver melee blueprint in Warzone

Published: 21/Oct/2020 16:45

by Jacob Hale
Activision

Share

Warzone

With the Haunting of Verdansk Halloween event arriving in Warzone, fans have been treated to a bunch of spooky new content, but among the most popular is the Cleaver melee weapon.

During Haunting of Verdansk, players will be able to drop into a new mode with Zombie Royale, as well as pick up new Operator packs based on popular horror films Saw and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

On top of these new features, Trick or Treat offers players the opportunity to earn a bunch of new weapons and cosmetic items across the map; but you have to know where to find them.

The Cleaver has become instantly popular, with fans wanting to get their hands on the melee weapon, but it’s not easy to do if you don’t know where to look.

Warzone cleaver MP5 loadout
YouTube: VVaby
Warzone players are all trying to hunt down the Cleaver.

Although the Cleaver in the ‘Halloween Event’ tab says it’s unlockable in the Gulag, you’ve actually got to head to Prison, in the southeast corner of the map, to unlock it.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on what to do:

  1. Land at Prison, or make your way over there after dropping (we recommend landing there to maximize your chances).
  2. Head down to the underground section of the POI, which leads all the way down to the Gulag showers.
  3. Clear out any enemies before they can open chests.
  4. Start opening loot chests for yourself, and hope the Cleaver unlocks — this is completely random, so there’s no definite way to tell which box will hold the Cleaver.
  5. Look out for a banner to stretch across the screen saying “Gulag loot found. Blueprint unlocked.”
  6. Once this pops up, the Cleaver will be added to your inventory. Play out the rest of the game, or quit the match to get it on your loadouts straight away!
Warzone Cleaver blueprint
Activision
Expect to see a lot of Cleavers in action during the Halloween event.

Once that’s done, you can take the Cleaver into matches to shut down enemies and slay zombies in the new Zombie Royale mode.

Pair this with your new Saw or Texas Chainsaw Massacre skins, and you’ll be the scariest soldier in Verdansk.