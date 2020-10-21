How to watch $200k Warzone Twitch Rivals Season 6 Showdown: stream, date - Dexerto

Twitch Rivals has announced another Warzone Showdown for Season 6, with plenty of the top content creators and pros ready to battle it out for a share of the $200,000 prize pool. Here’s everything you’ll need to watch.

Warzone fans have had plenty of competitive action to watch since the release of the battle royale title, and many of the biggest stars in gaming have jumped to the new Call of Duty mode to entertain their fans.

With the Haunting of Verdansk event now underway and Black Ops Cold War fast approaching, Twitch Rivals revealed that they would be hosting their biggest Warzone showdown yet to close out the Modern Warfare season. Here’s what you need to know.

When does Twitch Rivals’ Warzone showdown start?

The Season 6 Twitch Rivals Showdown event is scheduled to kick off on Friday, October 23. The action is expected to get underway at 9AM PT/ 12PM ET / 5 PM BST / 6PM CEST.

The event itself will be split into two regional tournaments, one for Europe and one for North American players, with $100,000 up for grabs in each region.

just in time for the Haunting of Verdansk 🎃 MWAHAHAHA 90 spooky duos take their shot at $200K in the @CallofDuty: Warzone Season 6 Showdown fright-day 10/23 at 9am PT / 18:00 CEST at https://t.co/Q8HdBSfUw4 pic.twitter.com/004mtrxYKu — Twitch Rivals (@TwitchRivals) October 17, 2020

How to watch the Warzone Season 6 Showdown

As always, the Warzone Showdown will be streamed with commentary on the official Twitch Rivals channel, which we have embedded down below.

Each of the players competing will also be able to stream the Twitch Rivals Showdown from their point-of-view, giving Call of Duty fans plenty of ways to tune in to the action.

With the recent Haunting of Verdansk in Warzone, players won’t have too long to adapt to all of the Halloween-themed changes in-game and it should make for some entertaining moments.

Official Twitch Rivals stream

Who is playing in the Warzone S6 Showdown

For this Twitch Rivals Warzone Showdown, the format will be Duos and the event is expected to be stacked with 45 duos competing in each region.

While the full list of players has not been announced by Twitch Rivals, they have given some hints as to who will be making their appearance on October 23.

Pros and streamers like NICKMERCS, Scump, Tommey, TimTheTatman, UnRationaL, and more have all been teased, but it is likely that more will be announced closer to the event.