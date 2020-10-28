 Modern Warfare & Warzone Oct 28 update nerfs JAK-12 shotgun: patch notes - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

Modern Warfare & Warzone Oct 28 update nerfs JAK-12 shotgun: patch notes

Published: 28/Oct/2020 17:32

by Theo Salaun
warzone jak 12 nerfs october 28 patch
Infinity Ward

Share

A new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone patch, deployed on October 28, nerfs Season 6’s JAK-12 shotgun while addressing a few bugged issues across Verdansk and multiplayer playlists.

The R9-0 shotgun with Dragon’s Breath rounds may be the most popular shottie in Call of Duty right now, following nerfs to the Origin-12, but it’s not the one Infinity Ward is most concerned with fixing. Instead, the developers have tuned the JAK-12, explicitly addressing two of its attachments: the Drum Mags and FRAG-12 Ammo.

While players, and particularly Warzone fans, may feel that the R9-0 is the hefty close-quarters gun most worthy of adjustments, Infinity Ward have gotten ahead of the curve and looked to fix its recent peer. The two nerfs to the JAK-12 contrastingly impact its mobility when stocked with a drum and its firing rate when stocked with the somewhat-recently buffed shotgun slugs.

Elsewhere, the developers have made some changes to playlists due to bugs and fixed some exploits. Unfortunately, Shipment still remains off of the menu.

JAK-12 loadout
Activision / Infinity Ward
This JAK-12 loadout is an absolute monster in close-quarter firefights

In Season 6, Infinity Ward buffed shotgun slugs so that they would feel more accurate and register hits at further ranges. This, coupled with the surprising efficiency of the JAK-12’s drums, likely prompted the nerfs to both sorts of ammunition attachments. But, with 8-R Dragon’s Breath rounds still available, the gun hasn’t been rendered unusable.

As for the other adjustments made with this patch, they mostly surround smaller bugs and exploits. In Verdansk, a Warzone bunker has been reopened, a Zombie Royale exploit has been fixed, and Durable Gas Masks have been removed (but they were already very rare anyway). In multiplayer, the pumpkin heads are back in action while Snipers Only (TDM) has been removed from the playlist due to a bug, with Gunfight – Snipers Only (3v3) taking its place.

October 28 full patch notes

WEAPONS:

  • JAK-12:
    • Reduced movement and ADS speed on JAK-12 Drum Mags
    • Reduced rate of fire on JAK-12 FRAG-12 ammo
    • Updating the JAK-12 FRAG-12 ammo description to say ‘slugs’

GENERAL FIXES:

  • Fix for an issue where the code for Bunker 3 wasn’t functioning as intended
  • Fix for an issue with the Riot Shield that would only occur when players obtained the pumpkin head after getting 3+ kills (pumpkin heads are back on!)
  • Fix for an exploit in Zombie Royale
  • Temporarily removing the Durable Gas Masks from Warzone
  • Removing Snipers Only (TDM) while we fix a bug. We’ll be replacing this mode with Gunfight – Snipers Only (3v3)
CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 27/Oct/2020 21:41

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST

Share

BLAST Premier G FUEL

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi vs NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality vs Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm