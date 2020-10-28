Modern Warfare & Warzone Oct 28 update nerfs JAK-12 shotgun: patch notes - Dexerto

A new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone patch, deployed on October 28, nerfs Season 6’s JAK-12 shotgun while addressing a few bugged issues across Verdansk and multiplayer playlists.

The R9-0 shotgun with Dragon’s Breath rounds may be the most popular shottie in Call of Duty right now, following nerfs to the Origin-12, but it’s not the one Infinity Ward is most concerned with fixing. Instead, the developers have tuned the JAK-12, explicitly addressing two of its attachments: the Drum Mags and FRAG-12 Ammo.

While players, and particularly Warzone fans, may feel that the R9-0 is the hefty close-quarters gun most worthy of adjustments, Infinity Ward have gotten ahead of the curve and looked to fix its recent peer. The two nerfs to the JAK-12 contrastingly impact its mobility when stocked with a drum and its firing rate when stocked with the somewhat-recently buffed shotgun slugs.

Elsewhere, the developers have made some changes to playlists due to bugs and fixed some exploits. Unfortunately, Shipment still remains off of the menu.

In Season 6, Infinity Ward buffed shotgun slugs so that they would feel more accurate and register hits at further ranges. This, coupled with the surprising efficiency of the JAK-12’s drums, likely prompted the nerfs to both sorts of ammunition attachments. But, with 8-R Dragon’s Breath rounds still available, the gun hasn’t been rendered unusable.

As for the other adjustments made with this patch, they mostly surround smaller bugs and exploits. In Verdansk, a Warzone bunker has been reopened, a Zombie Royale exploit has been fixed, and Durable Gas Masks have been removed (but they were already very rare anyway). In multiplayer, the pumpkin heads are back in action while Snipers Only (TDM) has been removed from the playlist due to a bug, with Gunfight – Snipers Only (3v3) taking its place.

October 28 full patch notes

WEAPONS:

JAK-12: Reduced movement and ADS speed on JAK-12 Drum Mags Reduced rate of fire on JAK-12 FRAG-12 ammo Updating the JAK-12 FRAG-12 ammo description to say ‘slugs’



GENERAL FIXES: