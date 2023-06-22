How VPNs get easier lobbies in Warzone 2

Millions of people play Warzone 2 every day, and so developers have intricate skill-based matchmaking systems in place to ensure matches are as balanced as possible. However, some players have found methods to affect the lobbies you land in, namely by using a VPN.

If you’ve ever played Warzone 2, you may be searching for a way to enjoy the game without cheaters, hackers or the game’s somewhat unclear and arguably punishing SBMM system.

Players looking for a, let’s say, relaxed, experience may look into a VPN to play a new set of opponents. However, not all VPNs are made equal and there’s one we’d recommend particularly for Warzone.

Article continues after ad

Why use a VPN when playing Warzone?

If you’re one of many players who dislike skill-based matchmaking, then some believe a VPN for Warzone could be the answer to your struggles. SBMM is used in almost every competitive multiplayer game today, but it’s just one of the factors that impact matchmaking, alongside location, time of day, ping and wait time.

A VPN allows you to change location and thus timezone, meaning you can connect to quieter servers, where opposition may not be so strong, at least this is theory.

Article continues after ad

Another benefit of a VPN is evading network throttling. This is when your ISP slows down users with a high-bandwidth, which is often gamers. A VPN can prevent your ISP from doing this, allowing you to potentially enjoy faster speeds.

What’s the best Warzone VPN?

With so many different VPNs on the market, ranging from free to premium, it can be tricky knowing which is best for your needs.

ExpressVPN is a great VPN for Warzone thanks to its superfast speeds to countless worldwide locations and customer service available should you need any help. ExpressVPN can be set up using a router, which is vital if you’re playing Warzone on PS5 or Xbox.

Article continues after ad

Security is also key when it comes to VPNs. ExpressVPN protects against hackers by masking your IP address. It also uses next-gen Lightway protocol which offers greater security and reliability.

Exclusive offer: Dexerto readers get 3 months free (save 49%). With a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Can I get banned for using a VPN to play Warzone 2?

While some may frown upon it, and it may seem like you’re gaming the system by using a VPN for better Warzone lobbies, it won’t get you banned.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Activision recognizes that VPNs can be used to reduce lag when playing Warzone, meaning that it’s not against their terms of service or user agreement.

Article continues after ad

How to use a VPN for easier Warzone lobbies

Firstly, you’ll need to get signed up to ExpressVPN. You then need to understand how the game works to nab yourself a different lobby.

Matchmaking is influenced by wait time, meaning that if there are fewer players available, they’ll be grouped together, rather than waiting for a lobby full of the same skill level.

By using a Warzone VPN, you’ll e able to connect to servers outside of your country and at different timezones. This means that you can pick a country with fewer Warzone players during the morning or afternoon. Warzone servers tend to be busiest in the evenings.

Article continues after ad

So, if you’re playing in the US in the evening, it’s a good idea to use your VPN to connect to servers in the UK, Europe, or Africa where it’ll be the early morning.

The fewer players, the less impact SBMM will have. Meaning you could be up against easier opponents, allowing for a more relaxed game where you might be able to bag that win.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

Article continues after ad

For more of our Warzone 2 coverage, check out these guides below:

Do Warzone skins carry over to Warzone 2? | What are Strongholds in Warzone 2? | All Warzone 2 vehicles and Gas Stations | Does Warzone 2 have SBMM? | How do Warzone 2 circles work?