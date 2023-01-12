Warzone 2 expert explains why PC players should use a PS5 controller

Besides the added benefit of aim assist, Warzone 2 expert TrueGameData revealed another reason to use a PS5 controller on PC.

CoD community members didn’t regularly engage in aim assist debates until Warzone launched in 2021. Bugs plagued previous CoD PC ports, and small player base numbers made the franchise more of a mainstay on console. An influx of mouse and keyboard players has amplified complaints over the past two years.

Input lag is the amount of time it takes the button or key that was hit to perform the action in the game you’re playing. For example, in Warzone, you may hit the fire button, but it could take up to a few milliseconds for the game to register that you actually hit the button.

CDL Pro ‘Dashy’ spoke out over his disapproval of aim assist, and Warzone pro, HusKerrs said he might switch to controller due to “broken” aim assist.

Activision The Warzone 2 community has engaged in heated aim assist debates.

Warzone 2 expert backs PS5 controller over mouse and keyboard

Warzone 2 expert TrueGameData explained why input lag is another reason PC players should consider making the jump to controller.

TrueGameData conducted an input lag test for Warzone 1 and 2 by using a high-speed camera, recording himself moving the stick, and pressing down on the trigger.

He concluded, “There is really no difference between Warzone 1 and Warzone 2 in terms of input lag.”

However, the PS5 controller outperforming mouse and keyboard and Xbox controllers did surprise the YouTuber.

“I was really surprised by the mouse input lag. It was pretty well known already that the Xbox One and Xbox Elite controllers were a little slower than the PS5 controllers.”

Here are some of the input lag delay numbers for controllers and mouse and keyboard. All figures are in milliseconds.

Mouse (G Pro Superlight Wireless): WZ 1 (31.3) WZ2 (32.1)

Keyboard (Wooting 60HE. Tachyon Mode) WZ1 (20) WZ2 (19.6)

Xbox One controller trigger: WZ 1 (23.8) WZ2 (28.3)

Xbox Elite S2 controller trigger: WZ1 (37.5) WZ2 (32.5)

PS5 controller trigger: WZ1 (28.8) WZ2 (27.9)

PS5 overclocked controller trigger: WZ1 (21.7) WZ2 (26.3)

PS5 overclocked controller stick: WZ1 (17.5) WZ2 (20.4)

TrueGameData specifically looked at the massive gap between using a PS5 overclocked controller and an Xbox One controller.

“That’s absolutely worth trying to make a swap for, that’s a really big difference.”

If you are on PC and in search of finding a leg up on opponents, switching to a PS5 controller may be exactly what you have been looking for.