How to watch Toronto Ultra’s $25k Payout Warzone tournament

Toronto Ultra has announced their $25,000 Warzone tournament that will pit the best streamers from around the globe against each other.
The Season 4 Reloaded patch has finally arrived in Warzone and with a brand new SMG for players to master, the update is guaranteed to shake up the meta.
Despite all of the exciting additions, there’s no better way to celebrate a new batch of content than with a high-stakes tournament. This is especially true when all of the players competing are huge Warzone streamers and content creators.
Luckily for us, Toronto Ultra is hosting a competition that is going to provide a day of nonstop action and entertainment. On top of this, there’s $25,000 on the line, so it’s all to play for.
$25k Toronto Ultra Warzone Payout stream
The event will be streamed live on Call of Duty’s official Twitch channel on July 15. Keep in mind, the Toronto Ultra tournament only lasts for a single day so make sure you tune in and watch all of the action as it happens.
As well as the Call of Duty channel, you can catch all of the action on each competitor’s stream.
$25k Toronto Ultra Warzone Payout format
Toronto Ultra’s Warzone tournament will take place over a single day and provide viewers with highlight-reel plays and unmissible gunfights.
The competition is running a 2v2 tournament format with 16 teams total taking part. Each team will take on another Duo in a best of three, and every elimination will grant a squad a point.
The two Duos with the highest points will then take on each other in the same way but this time in a best of five. With so much on the line, this is definitely a tournament you don’t want to miss. You can check out the full list of prizes below:
- 1st: $12,500
- 2nd: $7,500
- 3rd: $2,500
- 4th: $2,500
$25k Toronto Ultra Warzone Payout teams & players
As of yet, no players have been officially announced for the tournament. However, as $25k is on the line, you can expect some of the biggest names in the Warzone scene to be involved.
Make sure you tune in on July 15 at 6 pm ET so you don’t miss out on any of the action and you can see which streamer takes home the crown.
