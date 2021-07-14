How to watch Toronto Ultra’s $25k Payout Warzone tournament

Toronto Ultra has announced their $25,000 Warzone tournament that will pit the best streamers from around the globe against each other.

The Season 4 Reloaded patch has finally arrived in Warzone and with a brand new SMG for players to master, the update is guaranteed to shake up the meta.

Despite all of the exciting additions, there’s no better way to celebrate a new batch of content than with a high-stakes tournament. This is especially true when all of the players competing are huge Warzone streamers and content creators.

Luckily for us, Toronto Ultra is hosting a competition that is going to provide a day of nonstop action and entertainment. On top of this, there’s $25,000 on the line, so it’s all to play for.

Advertisement

$25k Toronto Ultra Warzone Payout stream

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>﻿</span>

The event will be streamed live on Call of Duty’s official Twitch channel on July 15. Keep in mind, the Toronto Ultra tournament only lasts for a single day so make sure you tune in and watch all of the action as it happens.

Read More: Tactical Nuke added to Black Ops Cold War multiplayer

As well as the Call of Duty channel, you can catch all of the action on each competitor’s stream.

$25k Toronto Ultra Warzone Payout format

Toronto Ultra’s Warzone tournament will take place over a single day and provide viewers with highlight-reel plays and unmissible gunfights.

The competition is running a 2v2 tournament format with 16 teams total taking part. Each team will take on another Duo in a best of three, and every elimination will grant a squad a point.

Advertisement

The two Duos with the highest points will then take on each other in the same way but this time in a best of five. With so much on the line, this is definitely a tournament you don’t want to miss. You can check out the full list of prizes below:

1st: $12,500

$12,500 2nd: $7,500

$7,500 3rd: $2,500

$2,500 4th: $2,500

INCOMING WARZONE TOURNAMENT! Your favourite streamers are battling it out for $25k 💰 Toronto Ultra $25k Payout

🗓️ July 15

🕕 6pm ET

📺 https://t.co/GUPPf0oaB8 pic.twitter.com/zP1ofPgUot — Toronto Ultra (@TorontoUltra) July 13, 2021

$25k Toronto Ultra Warzone Payout teams & players

As of yet, no players have been officially announced for the tournament. However, as $25k is on the line, you can expect some of the biggest names in the Warzone scene to be involved.

Make sure you tune in on July 15 at 6 pm ET so you don’t miss out on any of the action and you can see which streamer takes home the crown.