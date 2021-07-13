How to unlock OTs 9 SMG in Warzone & Black Ops Cold War Season 4 Reloaded update

The Season 4 Reloaded update for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone introduced the OTs 9 SMG and we’ve got all there is to know about unlocking the powerful new gun.

As part of Cold War and Warzone’s mid-season update, brand new content has been introduced across the board. While new modes and Operators may have stolen the spotlight, powerful new weapons can’t be overlooked.

Among the Season 4 Reloaded additions was none other than the OTs 9, a fast-firing SMG that could be one to offset the meta. With a high damage output comparable to the Bullfrog, it’s certainly one you’ll want in your arsenal.

Advertisement

Unlocking the OTs 9 SMG through Season 4 Challenges

Keeping in line with previous mid-season updates, the OTs 9 SMG can be unlocked by completing an in-game challenge.

Typically, these challenges task players with racking up a certain number of kills or streaks with particular weapons. Challenges can be completed across both Warzone and Cold War, allowing you to farm them in Plunder or casual multiplayer playlists.

It’s too early to tell what the OTs 9 challenge might be. However, we’ll keep you up to speed right here as the information becomes available.

Unlocking the OTs 9 SMG through the store

If you want the OTs 9 right away and grinding challenges isn’t your thing, you’re in luck. Season 4 Reloaded’s brand new SMG is also available in the CoD store.

Advertisement

Whether you’re playing Warzone or Cold War, simply check the in-game store for the Inside Job bundle. Once you’ve purchased this pack, a unique OTs 9 SMG Blueprint will be added to your gunsmith arsenal. Equip it and start leveling up the powerful new weapon immediately.

Read more: Warzone hackers bless players with gun camos

So there it is, all you need to know about the new OTs 9 SMG in Cold War and Warzone. It’s not the only recent addition, however, so be sure to check up on everything included in the Season 4 Reloaded patch.