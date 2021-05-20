Tactical Nuke added to Black Ops Cold War multiplayer

Treyarch has added a “Tactical Nuke” scorestreak to Black Ops Cold War in the recent Season 3 Reloaded update, but there’s a catch: the lobby-wiping bomb is only available in the new John McClane limited-time mode, Die Hardpoint.

For many, “calling in a nuke” is the quintessential Call of Duty flex.

First introduced as a secret power-up in Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare, before officially being added in the sequel and later Modern Warfare 2019, the killstreak ⁠— earned via 25 straight eliminations without dying a single time ⁠— was the end-goal reward in any public lobby.

Throughout Call of Duty history, several franchise developers have dropped their own spins on the iconic, game-wiping tactical bomb.

In Modern Warfare 3, the Nuke became the “MOAB,” while Ghosts introduced the “K.E.M Strike”. Infinity War and Advanced Warfare had their own 30-kill variations, and Cod Mobile boasts a simple “nuke.”

Now, Black Ops Cold War has finally joined the party.

On May 20, the new Black Ops Cold War update ⁠— “Season 3 Reloaded” ⁠— went live, with no mention of a ‘Nuke’ in the notes. Players soon discovered, however, the secret all the same: the deadly bomb had quietly been added to the game.

How to get Tactical Nuke in Die Hardpoint

The surprise new Black Ops Cold War scorestreak is, for now at least, only available in the John McClane limited-time mode, “Die Hardpoint.”

To earn yourself a Tactical Nuke in the 80s playlist, you must rack up at least 25 kills without dying. As far as Dexerto can tell, the weapon you use doesn’t have any bearing on the killstreak; you just have to mow down enemies.

Once you have your hands on the killstreak, it will appear like any other power-up on the right side of your screen. It can be activated whenever you desire.

I GOT A SNIPING TACTICAL NUKE?!? HUH pic.twitter.com/rSPofaHbeC — Ghost Rymms ♨️ (@Rymms) May 20, 2021

Using the Call of Duty killstreak works the same as always; once you hit that button, there’s a countdown before the map is washed white, and everybody dies.

Perhaps the biggest difference from the iconic Modern Warfare version, however, is this Tactical Nuke doesn’t seem to end the match. Instead, once you activate the bomb you will kill everyone in the lobby. They will then all respawn, and the match continues on from that point.

For now, the Black Ops Cold War nuke is only available in the Die Hardpoint LTM. We’ll keep you updated if Treyarch drops it into more multiplayer modes too.