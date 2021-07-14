How to watch $20K Code Red Freedom Warzone tournament: stream, schedule, teams

Warzone events just keep on piling up as BoomTV is set to host the next Code Red tournament, dropping all the biggest players into a $20K Odd Man Out competition.

$20,000 prize pool split among the Top 4 teams.

Odd Man Out Trios format.

TeeP, DiazBiffle, Jukeyz, Tommey among the big names competing.

Just hours after the $30K Jack Links tournament came to a close, another big Warzone event is already on the horizon. This time around, BoomTV’s new Code Red tournament features the increasingly popular Odd Man Out format.

Here’s everything there is to know.

$20K Code Red Warzone event: Streams & Schedule

The $20K Code Red Warzone event is expected to have a hub stream directly on BoomTV’s official Twitch account. With the first lobbies dropping at 12PM PT | 3PM ET on July 14, this stream should be the best way to keep on top of the action.

However, the biggest names will also be sharing their POVs directly as always. From SuperEvan to Jukeyz, fans will be able to watch their favorite players as they go on a run through the competition.

$20K Code Red Warzone event: Format

Rather than a kill-race or a private lobby, this event relies on the Odd Man Out format. While teams register together as a Trio, they won’t actually be playing together.

Two players from each Trio are loaded into a lobby with one ‘odd man’ from another Trio. These players then split up across Verdansk and hunt for as many kills as possible. The solo player then has their individual kills added onto the duos kills to form their point total.

All upper bracket games are best of three while lower bracket games are best of one.

$20K Code Red Warzone event: Teams & Players

A total of 16 teams are expected for the latest Code Red tournament.

Captains are still being announced in the lead-up, but here’s a look at every player confirmed thus far.

Trios Tommey, TBA, TBA Jukeyz, Fifakill, Smit HusKerrs, TBA, TBA TeePee, Unrational, Scummn Warsz, Skullface49, Lenun SuperEvan, MuTeX, DiazBiffle BobbyPoff, Ottereyes, Stayfinessen TeeGrizzley, Gunsworld, DJmas IceManIsaac, Braalik, Exzachtt LEGIQN, Sloppyharry, Reedr M0e, TBA, TBA ZLaner, Destroy, Clutchbelk Aydan, TBA, TBA Ays, Zpki, Twisty (Collegiate Qualifier)

With the next Warzone tournament just hours away, we’ll keep you up to speed right here when action gets underway.