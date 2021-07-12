Black Ops Cold War Season 4 Reloaded update: release date, Zombies map, weapons, more

The latest free content update for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 4 Reloaded is bringing with it a new map for Zombies, a revamped Black Ops II map for Multiplayer, a new Operator, and a lot more.

Activision are in full swing for their summer of content. The Season 4 Reloaded update is coming July 15 and, with it, a ton of new things for both BOCW and Warzone.

This time around, Zombies is playing a major part in the new additions that Activision are looking to include, with the Mauer Der Toten map for the next chapter of the Dark Aether story line.

Cold War Season 4 Reloaded: Update File Sizes and release date

The Season 4 Reloaded update patch will be released for Black Ops Cold War on July 13 at 9 PM PT / (July 14) 12 AM EST / (July 14) 5 AM.

BOCW Season Four Reloaded File Sizes

PlayStation 5: 17.9 GB

PlayStation 4: 14.5 GB

Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S: 21.3 GB

Xbox One: 11.4 GB

PC: 13.0 GB (without HD Pack) / 21.2GB (with HD Pack)

Cold War Season 4 Reloaded: Rush map returns

The fan-favorite Black Ops II map, Rush, is making a comeback in the Black Ops Cold War Season 4 Reloaded update with new game modes and a fresh remaster.

The 6v6 map is fashioned to look like a classic paintball setup and will easily be a favorite backdrop for chaotic CoD action.

Cold War Season 4 Reloaded: New CTF & Paintball modes

Capture the Flag is coming to Cold War. The Season 4 Reloaded update is going to bring the classic mode to the fray.

Players will have to have control of both flags in order to score a point, and will be slowed down by a short respawn timer to tame the action.

Along with CTF, Activision is giving players the best digitally authentic paintball experience with the new Paintball Moshpit. Later in the season, BOCW is going to bring paintball visual effects and impact sounds across select maps and modes, including Rush.

Cold War Season 4 Reloaded: Rush 24/7 and Cranked Moshpit

Of course, with a new map means a 24/7 playlist so that every CoD player can test out the latest scenery.

Fans of Cranked Hardpoint are going to get even more action come Season 4 Reloaded with the Cranked Moshpit that’s going to introduce Cranked Team Deathmatch and Cranked Kill Confirmed.

Cold War Season 4 Reloaded: Weapon Blueprints

With the success of League Play Rewards in Season 4, the devs are also going to bring new Weapon Blueprints and CDL-themed Weapon Charms for fans to earn in the mode. Win milestones will reward players with new Stickers, Emblems, and XP bonuses.

This will be in addition to the new Blueprints that will be added to the Prestige Shop soon. So make sure to stock up on Prestige Keys in time for the next shipment to the Barracks.

Cold War Season 4 Reloaded: New weapons

The mid-season update is bringing two new weapons to BOCW and accompanying Warzone modes, with the OTs 9: SMG at launch and the Mace Melee weapon sometime in the season.

Activision thinks that the OTs 9 will compete with some fan-favorite SMGs currently in the game with its high-rate of fire and high damage, despite limited magazine capacities.

BOCW, Warzone and Zombies players will be able to slay their foes with the two-handed Mace melee weapon skin coming to the game. You’ll be able to get it via in-game challenges or opting into the Mystic’s Scepter Store Bundle for its Blueprint.

Cold War Season 4 Reloaded: New Weaver Operator

NATO strike team leader, Grigori Weaver, is coming to Black Ops Cold War. People can pick up the new character with the Tracer Pack: Weaver Operator Bundle.

He’ll release with a “Kremlin’s Eye” Operator Skin based on his original look in Black Ops, with the bundle also including three Legendary Weapon Blueprints and a new Finishing Move.

Cold War Season 4 Reloaded: Store bundles

Along with all the free new content, Season 4 Reloaded will have new CDL Team Supporter Packs to rep your favorite players before Champs rolls around.

Every pack will now come with 10 new free Stickers of player signatures for new standout players, rookies, and more.

Special Ops: Pro Pack is returning as well for USD $19.99, that will have “a Legendary new skin for Portnova and two Legendary Weapon Blueprints – one based on the FARA 83 and the other built on the AK-74u – plus a Calling Card and Emblem.” The Pro Pack also contains 2,400 COD Points.

Tracer Pack: Firestorm Maxis Mastercraft

Includes:

“Heat Seeker” skin

“Phoenix Inferno” assault rifle Mastercraft

“Firebrand” pistol Blueprint

Tracer Pack: Mothership Mastercraft

Includes:

Mothership” sniper rifle Mastercraft

Three new Weapon Blueprints

Includes:

“Magma” Ultra-rarity Operator Skin

Three Weapon Blueprints

New Finishing Move

Cold War Season 4 Reloaded: Zombies “Mauer Der Toten” experience

The complete new Zombies content drop will release on July 15, and, with it, a brand-new round-based map: Mauer Der Toten.

Navigate through the dark streets of Mauer Der Toten battling the undead horde, with the help of new robotic companion Klaus, if you can activate him.

There’s going to be a new Wonder Weapon with four unique variants, fast-travel ziplines, new enemies, and more when the the Main Quest line launches in Season 4 Reloaded.

That’s everything coming in the BOCW Season Four Reloaded update, so you’ll be ready for all the content on its way to the game soon.