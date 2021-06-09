How to watch TeeP's Trials $25,000 Warzone tournament: date, format, more - Dexerto

Call of Duty vet Tyler ‘TeeP’ Polchow is hosting another TeeP’s Trials with $25,000 on the line for Warzone trios to fight over. Here’s everything you need to know from format to dates for the upcoming event.

One of the more recent TeeP’s Trials featured Warzone talent such as Aydan, Rated, wuskinz, NRG Isaac and a lot more. The games were intense and the event came down to the wire, and we’d expect nothing less for the next iteration.

Partnering with eFuse once again, TeeP’s Trials is going to invite more than a dozen teams to compete for a portion of the prize pool.

With how competitive these players can get in the Warzone servers, expect there to be a ton of action to follow throughout the day.

TeeP’s Trials date & schedule

It’s going to be an all-out brawl in the next TeeP’s Trials, since the event only takes place during a single day.

The next Trials event will take place on Thursday, June 10th where one team will have a huge payday waiting for them if they manage to come out on top.

TeeP’s Trials Stream

For the players and fans sitting in the sideline for this iteration of TeeP’s Trials, you can still catch all the action as it unfolds.

To keep up with the latest rounds, be sure to have TeePee’s Twitch channel saved, and we have it embedded down below for your convenience.

TeeP’s Trials Format

TeeP's Trials with @TylerTeeP is BACK BABY 👀🙌 📆 Thursday, June 10th – 1:00pm ET

⚔ Warzone Mini Royale Private Matches

💰 $25,000 Prize Pool Will YOU get a captain spot? #TeePsTrials pic.twitter.com/dNmIjc1IXy — eFuse.gg (@eFuseOfficial) June 8, 2021

The event is going to have 12-16 trios, not yet announced, and a change in online venue that will now have the event in private matches for the mini royale elimination race.

This means that games could be shorter and more punishing if any of the teams make a mistake, so expect there to be a ton of tension throughout.

TeeP’s Trials teams

A list of competitors has yet to be revealed, but we’ll update this section as soon as players have been announced.

TeeP’s Trials has delivered some of the best Warzone games we’ve seen from emerging talent and stars of the game, and the next one will look to be just as good.