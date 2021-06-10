World Series of Warzone new details: Twitch exclusivity, captain announcements - Dexerto

New details for the World Series of Warzone have been announced, with the Call of Duty League revealing five new non-CDL captains and Twitch exclusive streaming rights thanks to a Twitch Rivals partnership.

The first World Series of Warzone tournament is set for June 23 and the CDL have officially revealed more details about the highly anticipated event. We already knew it would have the biggest prize pool in Warzone history, at $1.2 million — but streaming and team details have been scarce.

During Summer Game Fest, CDL commissioner (and CoD’s general manager) Johanna Faries announced that the WSOW will be a partnership with Twitch Rivals. This means that Twitch will have exclusive streaming rights, unlike the CDL (which is broadcasted solely on YouTube).

Further, Faries revealed five new captains for the first $300,000 WSOW tournament, which is set to take place on June 23, 2021.

World Series of Warzone new team captains

Alongside the announcement of a Twitch Rivals partnership, the broadcast revealed five captains for the upcoming event:

Swagg

DanDangler

Nadeshot

TimTheTatMan

Aydan

These five captains now join a number of other teams that have been casually announced over the past few weeks.

Related News

So far, the main teams that have been revealed are the ones representing the CDL’s OpTic Chicago (Scump, Karma, FormaL) and New York Subliners (ZooMaa, Clayster, Asim).

We will continue to keep fans in the loop as further details emerge for the World Series of Warzone. You can stay tapped in by checking our Warzone coverage or DexertoIntel Twitter account.