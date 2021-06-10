Warzone Season 4 trailer reveals new weapon, POI, Gulag, release date, more - Dexerto

A new Season 4 trailer for Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War has revealed a ton of new content coming soon — including a new Nail Gun weapon, Satellite POI, Hijacked Gulag, and Operators.

During Summer Game Fest, Activision finally revealed a trailer for Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 4. And, to the delight of fans, it showed glimpses of a ton of new content across both titles.

For Warzone, the most interesting changes are likely the new Verdansk ‘84 POI (point of interest) and changed Gulag. But, of course, there’s some shared content — both cosmetics and weapons — that should delight fans as well.

Despite being a short, shared trailer, the new content was easy to spot. For a player base that has been eager for Gulag and map changes, those have to be the main draws in the new season.

Warzone Season 4 new Hijacked Gulag & Satellite POI

A new threat is coming from above… 🛰 Season Four is landing in #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone on June 17th. pic.twitter.com/3KOPMQ1Bpq — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) June 10, 2021

As you can see during the trailer, there’s a “Warzone breaks orbit” message followed by glimpses of a gigantic satellite that appears to have fallen onto Verdansk and spread wreckage across Farmland.

But that’s not the only landscape change, as the Gulag is also shown following an “only the strong remain” message. Eagle-eyed fans have noticed that this Gulag looks strikingly similar to Hijacked, following a pattern set in Season 3.

The current season launched Standoff in Black Ops Cold War and simultaneously changed Warzone’s Gulag to a smaller version of the iconic map. That trend seems to be continuing in Season 4.

Warzone Season 4 new Nail Gun weapon & Operator

Also seen in the trailer is a Nail Gun, which many are expecting to be a new weapon launched in Season 4.

Additionally, a new Operator is seen throughout the trailer — with a spooky red mask and premium villain energy.

Warzone Season 4 release date

As indicated by the developers, Warzone (and Black Ops Cold War) Season 4 is set to release on June 17, 2021.

As more details become available, we will continue to share updates about what’s to come in Warzone Season 4.