World Series of Warzone revealed: $1.2 million Warzone esports circuit - Dexerto

Activision have announced the World Series of Warzone, a new esport circuit for the popular battle royale with a $1.2 million prize program spread out across four major events.

The World Series of Wazone (WSOW) will invite everyone from seasoned CoD veterans, stream stars, and community members to compete over massive cash prizes. Anyone can compete but expect to see plenty of CDL orgs drop in with their Warzone teams.

The team-selection process is going to happen fast, with the first qualifier taking place on Monday, May 24. North American players age 18 and over can sign up for the first WSOW event, but be ready to stream your gameplay!

This will be Activision’s biggest Warzone circuit to date, so head over to the World Series of Warzone page to get into the action.

This story is developing…