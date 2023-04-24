Esports

LA Thieves topple OpTic Texas in CDL Major 4 finals: Full results

Call of Duty League
CDL Major 4 logo on top of Breenbergh Hotel mapActivision

Call of Duty League Major 4 has now wrapped up, with LA Thieves defeating a dominant OpTic Texas squad in the Grand Finals. Here’s everything you need to know about what went down.

While Major 3 was played out in front of out a racuous crowd in Dallas, Texas, CDL Major 4 was a little bit different. Instead of having the crowd to feed off, teams just had to exchange trash talk between themselves in Columbus, Ohio, as they played in a studio environment.

The OpTic Texas squad continued their dominance from the qualifiers, getting into the Winners Final. Though, it was their old foes, LA Thieves, who came out on top in that, putting themselves into the Grand Finals.

Looking to improve mightily on their 7-8 placing in CDL Major 3, the Thieves proved their credentials as still one of the top teams in the game, defeating the red-hot OpTic squad in the Grand Finals by a 4-2 scoreline – even breaking their record-setting Hardpoint win count.

Contents

CDL Major 4 final placements

Below you can find the prize pool distribution and the final standings.

PlacementTeamPrize Money (USD)
1LA Thieves$200,000
2OpTic Texas$120,000
3Atlanta FaZe$80,000
4New York Subliners$40,000
5-6Toronto Ultra$20,000
Minnesota Røkkr$20,000
7-8Florida Mutineers$10,000
Seattle Surge$10,000
9-12Boston Breach
Las Vegas Legion
London Royal Ravens
LA Guerillas

CDL Major 4 Schedule & results

Day 1

DATEMATCHPDTEDTBST
Thursday, April 20Minnesota Røkkr 1-3 LA Thieves 10.30 AM1.30 PM6.30 PM
Thursday, April 20Las Vegas Legion 0-3 New York Subliners12 PM3 PM 8 PM
Thursday, April 20Boston Breach 1-3 OpTic Texas1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Thursday, April 20Atlanta FaZe 3-1 Seattle Surge 3 PM6 PM11 PM

Day 2

DATEMATCHPDTEDTBST
Friday, April 21Florida Mutineers 3-2 Vegas Legion10.30 AM1.30 PM6.30 PM
Friday, April 21Los Angeles Guerillas 2-3 Seattle Surge12 PM3 PM8 PM
Friday, April 21London Royal Ravens 0-3 Minnesota Røkkr1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Friday, April 21Toronto Ultra 1-3 Boston Breach3 PM6 PM11 PM
Friday, April 21Seattle Surge 2-3 Minnesota Røkkr4.30 PM7.30 PM 12.30 AM

Day 3

DATEMATCHPDTEDTBST
Saturday, April 22Toronto Ultra 3-2 Florida Mutineers10:30 AM1:30 PM6:30 PM
Saturday, April 22LA Thieves 3-1 Atlanta FaZe12 PM3 PM8 PM
Saturday, April 22OpTic Texas 3-0 New York Subliners1:30 PM4:309:30 PM
Saturday, April 22Atlanta FaZe 3-2 Toronto Ultra3 PM6 PM11 PM
Saturday, April 22New York Subliners 3-1 Minnesota Røkkr4:30 PM7:30 PM12:30 AM

Day 4

DATEMATCHPDTEDTBST
Sunday, April 23Winners Final: OpTic Texas 1-3 LA Thieves10:30 AM1:30 PM6:30 PM
Sunday, April 23Atlanta FaZe 3-2 New York Subliners12 PM3 PM8 PM
Sunday, April 23Losers Final: OpTic Texas 3-0 Atlanta FaZe1:30 PM4:30 PM9:30 PM
Sunday, April 23Grand Finals: LA Thieves 4-2 OpTic Texas3 PM6 PM11 PM

CDL Major 4 teams

With some roster changes and releases occurring during Major 4 Qualifiers, here’s how the teams look heading into the latter stages of the season, though it’s worth noting that there is no roster cut-off for when teams can make changes.

TEAMPLAYERSSUBSTITUTE(S)
Atlanta FaZeSlasheR, aBeZy, Simp, CelliumClassic
Boston BreachBeans, Nero, Vivid, OwakeningZed
Florida MutineersBrack, Vikul, FeLo, CapsidalHavok
London Royal RavensSkrapz, Asim, Nastie, UliKev
LA GuerrillasArcitys, Assault, JoeDeceives, ExceedSpart
LA ThievesKenny, Octane, Envoy, DrazahSHANEE
Minnesota RøkkrBance, Cammy, Fame, AfroReeaL, Fame
New York SublinersHyDra, KiSMET, Priestahh, SkyzWarDy
OpTic TexasHuke, Shotzzy, Dashy, GhostyiLLeY, Scump
Seattle SurgePred, Sib, Accuracy, MackGwinn
Toronto UltraHicksy, Insight, Scrappy, CleanXJoee
Vegas LegionClayster, Temp, 2ReaL, TJHalyTheory