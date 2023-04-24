LA Thieves topple OpTic Texas in CDL Major 4 finals: Full results

Call of Duty League Major 4 has now wrapped up, with LA Thieves defeating a dominant OpTic Texas squad in the Grand Finals. Here’s everything you need to know about what went down.

While Major 3 was played out in front of out a racuous crowd in Dallas, Texas, CDL Major 4 was a little bit different. Instead of having the crowd to feed off, teams just had to exchange trash talk between themselves in Columbus, Ohio, as they played in a studio environment.

Article continues after ad

The OpTic Texas squad continued their dominance from the qualifiers, getting into the Winners Final. Though, it was their old foes, LA Thieves, who came out on top in that, putting themselves into the Grand Finals.

Looking to improve mightily on their 7-8 placing in CDL Major 3, the Thieves proved their credentials as still one of the top teams in the game, defeating the red-hot OpTic squad in the Grand Finals by a 4-2 scoreline – even breaking their record-setting Hardpoint win count.

Article continues after ad

Contents

CDL Major 4 final placements

Below you can find the prize pool distribution and the final standings.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Placement Team Prize Money (USD) 1 LA Thieves $200,000 2 OpTic Texas $120,000 3 Atlanta FaZe $80,000 4 New York Subliners $40,000 5-6 Toronto Ultra $20,000 Minnesota Røkkr $20,000 7-8 Florida Mutineers $10,000 Seattle Surge $10,000 9-12 Boston Breach – Las Vegas Legion – London Royal Ravens – LA Guerillas –

CDL Major 4 Schedule & results

Day 1

DATE MATCH PDT EDT BST Thursday, April 20 Minnesota Røkkr 1-3 LA Thieves 10.30 AM 1.30 PM 6.30 PM Thursday, April 20 Las Vegas Legion 0-3 New York Subliners 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Thursday, April 20 Boston Breach 1-3 OpTic Texas 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Thursday, April 20 Atlanta FaZe 3-1 Seattle Surge 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM

Day 2

DATE MATCH PDT EDT BST Friday, April 21 Florida Mutineers 3-2 Vegas Legion 10.30 AM 1.30 PM 6.30 PM Friday, April 21 Los Angeles Guerillas 2-3 Seattle Surge 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Friday, April 21 London Royal Ravens 0-3 Minnesota Røkkr 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Friday, April 21 Toronto Ultra 1-3 Boston Breach 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Friday, April 21 Seattle Surge 2-3 Minnesota Røkkr 4.30 PM 7.30 PM 12.30 AM

Day 3

DATE MATCH PDT EDT BST Saturday, April 22 Toronto Ultra 3-2 Florida Mutineers 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM Saturday, April 22 LA Thieves 3-1 Atlanta FaZe 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Saturday, April 22 OpTic Texas 3-0 New York Subliners 1:30 PM 4:30 9:30 PM Saturday, April 22 Atlanta FaZe 3-2 Toronto Ultra 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Saturday, April 22 New York Subliners 3-1 Minnesota Røkkr 4:30 PM 7:30 PM 12:30 AM

Day 4

DATE MATCH PDT EDT BST Sunday, April 23 Winners Final: OpTic Texas 1-3 LA Thieves 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM Sunday, April 23 Atlanta FaZe 3-2 New York Subliners 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Sunday, April 23 Losers Final: OpTic Texas 3-0 Atlanta FaZe 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM Sunday, April 23 Grand Finals: LA Thieves 4-2 OpTic Texas 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM

CDL Major 4 teams

With some roster changes and releases occurring during Major 4 Qualifiers, here’s how the teams look heading into the latter stages of the season, though it’s worth noting that there is no roster cut-off for when teams can make changes.