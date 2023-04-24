LA Thieves topple OpTic Texas in CDL Major 4 finals: Full results
Call of Duty League Major 4 has now wrapped up, with LA Thieves defeating a dominant OpTic Texas squad in the Grand Finals. Here’s everything you need to know about what went down.
While Major 3 was played out in front of out a racuous crowd in Dallas, Texas, CDL Major 4 was a little bit different. Instead of having the crowd to feed off, teams just had to exchange trash talk between themselves in Columbus, Ohio, as they played in a studio environment.
The OpTic Texas squad continued their dominance from the qualifiers, getting into the Winners Final. Though, it was their old foes, LA Thieves, who came out on top in that, putting themselves into the Grand Finals.
Looking to improve mightily on their 7-8 placing in CDL Major 3, the Thieves proved their credentials as still one of the top teams in the game, defeating the red-hot OpTic squad in the Grand Finals by a 4-2 scoreline – even breaking their record-setting Hardpoint win count.
CDL Major 4 final placements
Below you can find the prize pool distribution and the final standings.
|Placement
|Team
|Prize Money (USD)
|1
|LA Thieves
|$200,000
|2
|OpTic Texas
|$120,000
|3
|Atlanta FaZe
|$80,000
|4
|New York Subliners
|$40,000
|5-6
|Toronto Ultra
|$20,000
|Minnesota Røkkr
|$20,000
|7-8
|Florida Mutineers
|$10,000
|Seattle Surge
|$10,000
|9-12
|Boston Breach
|–
|Las Vegas Legion
|–
|London Royal Ravens
|–
|LA Guerillas
|–
CDL Major 4 Schedule & results
Day 1
|DATE
|MATCH
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|Thursday, April 20
|Minnesota Røkkr 1-3 LA Thieves
|10.30 AM
|1.30 PM
|6.30 PM
|Thursday, April 20
|Las Vegas Legion 0-3 New York Subliners
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Thursday, April 20
|Boston Breach 1-3 OpTic Texas
|1.30 PM
|4.30 PM
|9.30 PM
|Thursday, April 20
|Atlanta FaZe 3-1 Seattle Surge
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
Day 2
|DATE
|MATCH
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|Friday, April 21
|Florida Mutineers 3-2 Vegas Legion
|10.30 AM
|1.30 PM
|6.30 PM
|Friday, April 21
|Los Angeles Guerillas 2-3 Seattle Surge
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Friday, April 21
|London Royal Ravens 0-3 Minnesota Røkkr
|1.30 PM
|4.30 PM
|9.30 PM
|Friday, April 21
|Toronto Ultra 1-3 Boston Breach
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
|Friday, April 21
|Seattle Surge 2-3 Minnesota Røkkr
|4.30 PM
|7.30 PM
|12.30 AM
Day 3
|DATE
|MATCH
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|Saturday, April 22
|Toronto Ultra 3-2 Florida Mutineers
|10:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|6:30 PM
|Saturday, April 22
|LA Thieves 3-1 Atlanta FaZe
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Saturday, April 22
|OpTic Texas 3-0 New York Subliners
|1:30 PM
|4:30
|9:30 PM
|Saturday, April 22
|Atlanta FaZe 3-2 Toronto Ultra
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
|Saturday, April 22
|New York Subliners 3-1 Minnesota Røkkr
|4:30 PM
|7:30 PM
|12:30 AM
Day 4
|DATE
|MATCH
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|Sunday, April 23
|Winners Final: OpTic Texas 1-3 LA Thieves
|10:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|6:30 PM
|Sunday, April 23
|Atlanta FaZe 3-2 New York Subliners
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Sunday, April 23
|Losers Final: OpTic Texas 3-0 Atlanta FaZe
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|Sunday, April 23
|Grand Finals: LA Thieves 4-2 OpTic Texas
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
CDL Major 4 teams
With some roster changes and releases occurring during Major 4 Qualifiers, here’s how the teams look heading into the latter stages of the season, though it’s worth noting that there is no roster cut-off for when teams can make changes.
|TEAM
|PLAYERS
|SUBSTITUTE(S)
|Atlanta FaZe
|SlasheR, aBeZy, Simp, Cellium
|Classic
|Boston Breach
|Beans, Nero, Vivid, Owakening
|Zed
|Florida Mutineers
|Brack, Vikul, FeLo, Capsidal
|Havok
|London Royal Ravens
|Skrapz, Asim, Nastie, Uli
|Kev
|LA Guerrillas
|Arcitys, Assault, JoeDeceives, Exceed
|Spart
|LA Thieves
|Kenny, Octane, Envoy, Drazah
|SHANEE
|Minnesota Røkkr
|Bance, Cammy, Fame, Afro
|ReeaL, Fame
|New York Subliners
|HyDra, KiSMET, Priestahh, Skyz
|WarDy
|OpTic Texas
|Huke, Shotzzy, Dashy, Ghosty
|iLLeY, Scump
|Seattle Surge
|Pred, Sib, Accuracy, Mack
|Gwinn
|Toronto Ultra
|Hicksy, Insight, Scrappy, CleanX
|Joee
|Vegas Legion
|Clayster, Temp, 2ReaL, TJHaly
|Theory