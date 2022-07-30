LA Thieves’ Drazah & Kenny claim OpTic Texas are CDL’s most “overrated” team ahead of Champs

Joe Craven . Last updated: Jul 30, 2022

Both Kenny and Drazah of the Los Angeles Thieves Call of Duty team have claimed that fan-favorites OpTic Texas are the CDL’s most “overrated” team following their performance at the recent New York Major IV.

The summer, for Call of Duty esports fans, means the crescendo of the season and that is no different in Call of Duty Vanguard. Major IV wrapped up on July 18 and saw the LA Thieves overcome home-town heroes NYSL in the Grand Finals.

Now, the eyes of fans and players alike are on August’s Call of Duty Championships, with the biggest event of the year boasting a prize pool over $2.5 million.

Only 8 teams will be in attendance because of the tournament’s structure but that hasn’t stopped storylines piling up in the weeks ahead of the tournament.

Now, two players on the LA Thieves have labeled OpTic Texas the most “overrated” team in the CDL. Despite some early season form, taking home Major I, OpTic have struggled for consistency of late amid roster issues and went home in 4th at Major IV.

LA Thieves label OpTic Texas the CDL’s most “overrated” roster

In a July 29 YouTube video, LA Thieves were asked who the most “overrated” team in the CDL is and, despite chuckling about the inevitable Greenwall backlash, the verdict was OpTic Texas.

Drazah made the comment because the question was directed at him but, speaking to Attach slightly later on, Kenny concurred with his teammate and elaborated further.

“People were calling them the best team in the game, even Inder [iLLeY] said it at the event,” he said. “And, listen, that’s all I gotta say. They were not the best team at the event. So I would say they think they’re the best team in the game and people see them as the best team in the game. After the Major, I consider us the best team in the game… Take that how you wanna take that.”

With Champs rapidly approaching, fans of the CDL will love to see the storylines building up. While OpTic and the Thieves aren’t guaranteed to match up, they could be pitted against one another if both win their opening matches. For OpTic, that means beating Toronto Ultra, while LA would have to see off Boston Breach.

The result would be a heated match between two of the CDL’s most beloved franchises.