EsportsCall of Duty

Call of Duty server outage causes delays during $2.5m CDL Champs tournament

Ryan Lemay. Last updated: Aug 04, 2022
Call of Duty League
CDL skins in Vanguard with Call of Duty League logo
Activision

The LA Thieves and Boston Breach Champs match was delayed by a server outage.

CDL Champs 2022 started off with an exhilarating match between Seattle and London. However, excitement quickly wore off as a server outage caused a slight delay.

Out of all the days of the year, a server outage during CDL Champs has to be up there for one of the most unfortunate coincidences. Not only did the server outage happen during Champs, but it happened on the first day and just after the first match.

Fortunately, the first match of the day delivered on all fronts. London and Seattle traded blows back and forth before the Surge eventually walked away with a 3-2 victory.

Server issues have caused similar delays throughout the 2022 CDL season. It is not a great look for Activision to have its $2.5 million dollar tournament delayed by a server outage.

CDL Los Angeles Home Series
Activision
A server outage delayed the LA Thieves and Boston Breach Champs match.

Server outages cause CDL Champs delays

CDL Intel confirmed that BO3, BO4, Vanguard, and Warzone servers all experienced issues. The delay prompted the question of why tournaments are being held online instead of LAN like other major esports.

The Call of Duty League could do nothing but fill time with promo videos and other pre-recorded clips, as over 54,0000 viewers sat in the YouTube live stream.

The action eventually resumed after a lengthy delay, and hopefully, it’s the last delay of the weekend.

keep reading

wow dragonflight rideable dragon header image
World of Warcraft

Major WoW Dragonflight XP change makes it much easier to hit Lv70

Philip Trahan. 5 minutes ago
overwatch ashe and BOB cosplay
Cosplay

Overwatch couple’s cosplay proves Ashe and BOB are real partners in crime

Brianna Reeves. 51 minutes ago
amouranth benefits from twitch streams
Entertainment

Amouranth explains how she benefits from controversial Twitch streams

Michael Gwilliam. 2 hours ago
loading...