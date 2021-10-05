How to watch BoomTV Code Red $20k Warzone tournament

On October 6, BoomTV are bringing the best Warzone duos in the world together for a $20k Code Red tournament. Here are all the details you need to know including schedule, streams, format, and teams.
With custom lobbies being the go-to for Warzone tournaments throughout Season 5, BoomTV have answered the requests of many competitors and viewers by bringing back the duo kill race.
With 32 of the best duos in Verdansk looking to claim the lion’s share of the $20k prize pool, here’s what to expect.
BoomTV Code Red $20k Warzone stream
The tournament can be watched on the official BoomTV Twitch channel embedded above, as well as on each competitor’s individual channels.
The tournament kicks off at 10 AM PT (1 PM PT/6 PM GMT) on Wednesday, October 6 and will likely last the duration of the day.
BoomTV Code Red $20k Warzone format
The tournament is going to feature 32 duos in straight-up 2v2 kill races. The premise is simple: two duos hop into a quads match together and whoever gets the most kills wins.
Here’s how the bracket will be played out:
- Winner’s Bracket
- Round 1 is BO1
- Round 2 is BO3
- Round 3 is BO3
- Round 4 is BO3
- Winner’s Final is BO3
- Grand Final is BO5 with Winner’s Bracket Duo starting 1-0
- Loser’s Bracket (Gulag)
- Round 1 – Round 7 is BO1
- Gulag Finals is BO3
WE HEAR YOU!
2v2 #CodeRed ACTION IS BACK!
📅 Oct. 6th @ 10AM PST/1PM EST
💰 $20,000 Prize Pool pic.twitter.com/2796QGnDJG
— BoomTV (@boomtv) September 29, 2021
BoomTV Code Red $20k Warzone teams
These are the teams that have been announced for the Code Red tournament so far (some teams not yet announced):
|Teams
|SuperEvan & DiazBiffle
|Rated & Aydan
|JoeWo & Stukuwaki
|Swagg & Booya
|KenzRosey & zJelly
|FaZe Bloo & Zepti
|BobbyPoff & BabyDillster
|Tommey & Almxnd
|ImAngelikaa & Fuzzn
|SamLovely & AfricanTV
|Brittney & Skullface49
|Crowder & Priestahh
|Braalik & Exzachtt
|Intechs & zColorss
|Smixie & Xenon
|Jukeyz & Fifakill
|UnRational & ScummN
|JessieCooks & ForeignJase
|JaredFPS & JDeviseFB
|SenseiSwishem & QueenShadows
|Warsz & Lenun
|IceManIsaac & BBreadman
|HusKerrs & Newbz
|TestyFPS & Estanaut
|Flxnked & zSmit
|ZLaner & Dr Disrespect
|N/A
|N/A
Make sure to tune into the action on October 6 at 10 AM PT!