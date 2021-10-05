How to watch BoomTV Code Red $20k Warzone tournament

On October 6, BoomTV are bringing the best Warzone duos in the world together for a $20k Code Red tournament. Here are all the details you need to know including schedule, streams, format, and teams.

With custom lobbies being the go-to for Warzone tournaments throughout Season 5, BoomTV have answered the requests of many competitors and viewers by bringing back the duo kill race.

With 32 of the best duos in Verdansk looking to claim the lion’s share of the $20k prize pool, here’s what to expect.

BoomTV Code Red $20k Warzone stream

The tournament can be watched on the official BoomTV Twitch channel embedded above, as well as on each competitor’s individual channels.

The tournament kicks off at 10 AM PT (1 PM PT/6 PM GMT) on Wednesday, October 6 and will likely last the duration of the day.

BoomTV Code Red $20k Warzone format

The tournament is going to feature 32 duos in straight-up 2v2 kill races. The premise is simple: two duos hop into a quads match together and whoever gets the most kills wins.

Here’s how the bracket will be played out:

​​Winner’s Bracket Round 1 is BO1 Round 2 is BO3 Round 3 is BO3 Round 4 is BO3 Winner’s Final is BO3 Grand Final is BO5 with Winner’s Bracket Duo starting 1-0

Loser’s Bracket (Gulag) Round 1 – Round 7 is BO1 Gulag Finals is BO3



WE HEAR YOU! 2v2 #CodeRed ACTION IS BACK! 📅 Oct. 6th @ 10AM PST/1PM EST

💰 $20,000 Prize Pool pic.twitter.com/2796QGnDJG — BoomTV (@boomtv) September 29, 2021

BoomTV Code Red $20k Warzone teams

These are the teams that have been announced for the Code Red tournament so far (some teams not yet announced):

Teams SuperEvan & DiazBiffle Rated & Aydan JoeWo & Stukuwaki Swagg & Booya KenzRosey & zJelly FaZe Bloo & Zepti BobbyPoff & BabyDillster Tommey & Almxnd ImAngelikaa & Fuzzn SamLovely & AfricanTV Brittney & Skullface49 Crowder & Priestahh Braalik & Exzachtt Intechs & zColorss Smixie & Xenon Jukeyz & Fifakill UnRational & ScummN JessieCooks & ForeignJase JaredFPS & JDeviseFB SenseiSwishem & QueenShadows Warsz & Lenun IceManIsaac & BBreadman HusKerrs & Newbz TestyFPS & Estanaut Flxnked & zSmit ZLaner & Dr Disrespect N/A N/A

Make sure to tune into the action on October 6 at 10 AM PT!