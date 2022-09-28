How to unlock Lienna 57 in Warzone & Vanguard Season 5 Reloaded

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at [email protected]

The Lienna 57 is one of the final new weapons coming to Warzone & Vanguard in the Season 5 Reloaded update, here’s how you can unlock it and take it for a spin.

Warzone & Vanguard Season 5 Reloaded is here, marking the final major update before attention shifts to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 for good. The devs are clearly pulling out all the stops for this last hurrah, bringing in not one but two brand-new weapons.

Along with the BP50 Assualt Rifle, based on the F2000 from MW2 2009, Season 5 Reloaded is throwing the Lienna 57 LMG into the mix as the latest close to mid-range option.

Here’s how to unlock the Lienna 57 LMG in Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 Reloaded.

How to unlock the Lienna 57 in Warzone & Vanguard

Activision Warzone Season 5 reloaded is the last major update before Warzone 2.

The Lienna 57 can be unlocked in Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 Reloaded by completing an LMG-based in-game challenge or by purchasing its bundle from the CoD Store.

Unfortunately, the exact details of the challenge aren’t available until the update goes live and the weapon is added to the roster. We’ll be sure to update this page as soon as more details are available.

Unlike other guns in its class, the Lienna 57 is being billed as more of a close-quarters LMG that also boasts high accuracy at mid-range. However, it can also hold its own in fights at a distance with the right combination of attachments.

If you’re unsure whether or not the Lienna 57 is worth unlocking, check out the official description of the weapon below:

“This compact LMG is capable of high accuracy during sustained fire at short to medium ranges. An LMG configured for midrange play, the Lienna 57 favors stability over speed, remaining on target through prolonged fire. As more attachments become available, the weapon can be configured for snappier midrange play or it can be extended into a longer-ranged powerhouse.”

In the past, new LMGs have struggled to make an impression right away. Only time will tell if this latest addition to the game will challenge Warzone’s best weapons at the top of the meta.