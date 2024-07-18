Season 5 of MW3 and Warzone is almost upon us and it’s bringing a fair few new weapons to the game. For one, here is how you can unlock the Static-HV SMG when Season 5 drops.

With the new season just on the horizon, we’ve been given a look into all the new content it will bring including a WWE crossover, two new core maps in Bait and Yard, and of course, several new weapons.

We are getting a tonne of new SMGs and Rifles, a Spear melee weapon, and a new bow later in the season.

So, before you jump into Season 5, here is how you can unlock the newest SMG, the Static-HV.

How to get the Static-HV in MW3 & Warzone

The Static-HV is unlocked through the Season Five Battle Pass. You will need to complete Sector Six of the Battle Pass.

Activision The Static-HV can be obtained through the Season Five Battle Pass

Once Season Five drops you’ll need to complete Sectors One, Three, and Five before you can start completing the required Sector. It’s unknown what other rewards you can get from the Sector, but generally, it will be cosmetics such as weapon stickers or Double XP Tokens.

Alternatively, you can upgrade to BlackCell to instantly unlock the Sector so you can start working on obtaining the Static-HV immediately.

Once unlocked, you can start leveling it up and adding new attachments in the Gunsmith to beef up the gun.

“Like a bite-sized LMG, the Static-HV keeps on firing through even the thickest of fights. Overwhelm your opponents with a hail of fire and use Gunsmith to specialize in hip-fire, Tac-Stance, or ADS,” the weapon’s description reads.

The Static-HV has a high fire rate with a base of 50 rounds in its magazine, according to the CoD blog post description, so it looks like the newest SMG should be a beast in close-quarters fights.