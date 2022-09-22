When is Warzone Pacific Season 5 Reloaded? Release date, content & weapons

It’s the final season of Warzone as we know it, which means the Season 5 Reloaded update is almost upon us. Here’s when you can expect the mid-season update to come, and what will arrive in the game with it.

Warzone Season 5 launched on August 24, bringing with it a new Gulag, changes to the Peak POI on Caldera, and several weapon buffs and nerfs to shake up the meta.

It was also confirmed to be the final season of Warzone Pacific, before Warzone 2 launches on November 16, bringing a complete change of gameplay as Infinity Ward introduces some entirely new features and styles of play to the Call of Duty battle royale.

Raven Software will be wanting to end Warzone Pacific’s final season on a high, though, and Season 5 Reloaded should really bring everything together for one of Caldera’s finest seasons. Here are all the details.

When is Warzone Pacific Season 5 Reloaded?

Activision The Season 5 roadmap points to some of the content players can expect to come in the Reloaded update.

The Reloaded update often tends to come at the mid-point of each season, and while Season 5 is the last for Warzone Pacific, we don’t expect that to change here.

With that said, we’re likely looking at a date of around Wednesday, October 5 for Season 5 Reloaded. The update is usually live and playable at around 9 AM PT / 12 PM EST / 5 PM BST.

Warzone Pacific Season 5 Reloaded new content

There are new Operators arriving in Season 5 Reloaded, as well as two new weapons promised in the Season 5 patch notes: the Lienna 57 and the BP50, which looks very similar to the F2000 from Modern Warfare 2.

There’s not much else known about what to expect in the Reloaded update, though you can expect some weapon balancing changes and maybe some map changes too.

We’ll be sure to keep this page updated whenever we get more information on the Season 5 Reloaded update.