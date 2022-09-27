How to unlock BP50 AR in Warzone & Vanguard Season 5 Reloaded

Do you want to throw things back and use a reimagined version of the F2000? Here’s everything you need to know about unlocking the new BP50 assault rifle in Vanguard and Warzone Season 5.

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded is finally here, culminating a historic run for the critically acclaimed battle royale. Raven Software didn’t pull any punches for the game’s final major update, adding two new weapons, new Operators, and a new game mode; Resurgence Supreme.

Season 5 has already delivered two new weapons; the EX1 and RA 225 SMG. Neither weapon truly broke onto the scene as an entirely meta weapon, but both provide a fun change of pace.

The Valois Revolver also entered the mix, capable of landing one-hit melee kills like other melee weapons, along with the iconic 6 round cylinder that comes with most revolvers.

Warzone’s presumable final two weapons are the Vienna 5 LMG and BP50 AR. Inspired by the classic Modern Warfare 2 (2009) F2000, let’s look at Warzone’s newest AR option.

How to unlock the BP50 in Warzone & Vanguard

The developers described the BP50 as a weapon that “boasts a high fire rate while remaining deadly and accurate at long range.”

Modern Warfare 2009’s F2000 suffered from massive recoil, so we will see if the same can be said about the BP50.

YouTube: WAR FeXiL The F2000 assault rifle was deadly in Modern Warfare 2.

The BP50 will be available in Zombies, Vanguard, and Warzone, with players able to unlock it through the completion of an AR-based challenge.

We still don’t know the exact unlock details. However, the Vargo-S AR was unlocked by killing 20 or more zombies without being hit 50 times or earning 15 close-range kills in multiplayer.

Another option is purchasing the weapon through blueprints in store bundles during Season 5 Reloaded.

If the BP50 performs anything like the F2000, Warzone fans are in for a treat and a possible meta-altering weapon.

We will provide an update when we know the official unlock method.