If you’re going to top the leaderboard in Black Ops 6 you’ll need the best possible visibility, so it’s important that your FOV settings are up to scratch.

There’s no shortage of different settings to tweak to get the most out of multiplayer. Finding the right audio will let you hear enemy footsteps, while tuning your controller setup can improve your aim and accuracy.

But know of this matters if you can’t see what’s happening, and that’s where FOV comes in to improve how much of the screen is visible at any given time. So, here are the best FOV settings in Black Ops 6.

Best Black Ops 6 FOV settings

Motion Reduction Preset: Off

Off Field of View: 110

110 ADS Field of View: Affected

Affected Weapon Field of View: Wide

Wide 3rd Person Field of View: 90

90 Vehicle Field of View: Default

Dexerto / Activision

First of all, it’s important to turn off the Motion Reduction Prest, as this lets you customize your FOV settings to your liking.

Then, I recommend turning the FOV up to somewhere between 100 and 115, to let you see more of the map without it feeling too squashed together like it does on 120. Personally, I found that 110 was the sweet spot, but you can adjust it based on your preference and the size of your screen.

It’s also best to change the ADS and weapon FOV to Affected and Wide respectively. This ensures that your increased visibility at the edge of the screen is also applied when aiming, rather than returning to the default setting.

How to change FOV in BO6

Launch Black Ops 6 in CoD HQ. Open the settings menu in the top right corner of the screen. Click the ‘Graphics’ tab. Head to FOV settings under ‘View.’ Use the slider to select your preferred FOV. Press ‘Show More’ to access ADS Field of View and Weapon Field of View settings.

Does changing FOV affect performance?

Yes, increasing the FOV in Black Ops 6 may affect your performance on both console and PC. This is because you’re packing more onto the screen at any given time, giving your machine much more work to do from moment to moment.

This can cause some pretty severe frame rate drops if your PC, PlayStation, or Xbox isn’t up to the task, which can be the difference between life and death in multiplayer. If you’re running into issues, you can turn down the FOV until the game feels more stable.

Now that you’ve got the best FOV settings locked down, all that’s left for you to do is get out there and put them to the test. To improve your odds even further, check out how to improve your audio with Embody and the best guns to run.

