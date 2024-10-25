Black Ops 6 added one of the best features in years & you probably missed it

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has completely changed the hit FPS franchise in a number of ways, but this feature hasn’t been spoken about much – though it could be an absolute game-changer in helping you get better.

Perhaps the biggest change Call of Duty has seen since the jetpack era, Black Ops 6 introduced omnimovement to the franchise and this was an immediate promise from developers Treyarch to do things a little differently.

While there have been some complaints from players, especially when it comes to the maps, the game itself is in a good state and has had one of the smoothest launches we’ve seen in COD in years.

Not only that, but they added a feature to the game that will help you become an even better shot and master any weapon: and you can find it right there in the Firing Range.

This great feature is certainly an understated one, and it’s an Recoil Wall that dangles from the ceiling in the firing range. You can activate and deactivate it depending on your needs, but it allows you to see the spray pattern of any weapon.

Activision

For example, in the screenshot above, you can see the recoil pattern of the PU-21 LMG. It goes slightly left and up, before continuing upwards while careening to the right.

That means I now know that when I take the PU-21 into multiplayer, I have to pull back and very slightly right on the right thumbstick, before slowly moving it left if I’m shooting for a longer period of time.

To access the Recoil Wall you have to:

Open your loadouts. Find the class you want to test. Press in the L3 stick to take it to the Firing Range. Once in there, press Down on the D-Pad, then Down again. The first press will bring down the moving target, while the second will give you the Recoil Wall.

This is perfect for when you’re struggling to get a hang of any given weapon: for example, if you’re attempting to unlock all of the BO6 mastery camos, you might be struggling on one gun in particular.

Simply head to the firing range, take the gun you need to practice with you, and start firing. Before long you’ll be able to perfect the recoil and start mowing down opponents with ease.