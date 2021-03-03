How to get Warzone high resolution texture pack on PS4 Pro, PS5, and Xbox Series X - Dexerto

Activision has released a new high resolution texture pack for Warzone, which aims to sharpen visuals on PS4 Pro, PS5, and Xbox Series X consoles.

While Warzone’s PC version has plenty of customizable options and features, consoles have often been left behind due to the limitations of their hardware. In fact, console players have wanted FOV (Field of View) options since the game released. Unfortunately, this is a luxury that only PC players have. Despite this discrepancy, Activision has quietly released a third texture pack that aims to heighten the in-game resolution for those that play on PS4 Pro, PS5, and Xbox Series X consoles.

According to the PS Store description, this update to Warzone and Modern Warfare “supports the most detailed textures for weapons and Operators”. Not only should this update make it easier to spot targets across Verdansk in Season 2, but it aims to make the game look much sharper on current-gen systems.

How to get Warzone high resolution texture pack

In order to download Warzone’s high resolution texture pack, you’ll first need to ensure you have around 8.4GB of space available. If you don’t, then you’ll need to either uninstall a game or consider purchasing an external hard drive.

Once you’ve done ensured you have enough space, follow the instructions outlined below:

Boot up your console Log into Warzone Accepting the onscreen download prompt Follow the on-screen steps to download and install the texture pack

If you don’t accept the onscreen download prompt the first time you boot up the game, then navigate to the Game Installs menu to download and install the texture pack.

While Warzone’s high resolution texture pack won’t guarantee you more wins, it should make the game look much sharper on PS4 Pro, PS5, and Xbox Series X console, which is no bad thing if you’re trying to spot those pesky Roze skins.

There you have it, everything you need to know about Warzone’s high resolution texture pack. Make sure you check out our Call of Duty hub for all the latest news and updates.