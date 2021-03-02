Warzone update 1.33 patch notes: Devs promise another update soon - Dexerto

Warzone developers Raven Software have rolled out a new update, version 1.33, with a fix for some minor issues, and promised a larger update soon.

Warzone is now in its second ‘Season 2’, as the seasons reset with the integration of Black Ops Cold War. The second season has brought some map changes to Verdansk, plus a handful of new weapons.

Advertisement

The new LC10 SMG is already showing some early potential of being a new meta weapon, although the Fara AR isn’t as competitive.

Also added in Season 2 were new reactive camos, and they’re the subject of this latest update, patch 1.33.

Advertisement

Warzone 1.33 patch notes

All this update addresses was an issue with Reactive Blueprints, according to Raven.

A #Warzone update has gone live to address an issue with Reactive Blueprints. Another update is slated for later this week!https://t.co/lSuwHwAtqD — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) March 2, 2021

Advertisement

This will be disappointing news for players who were waiting for a fix for the broken suppressors. If you’re out of the loop, the devs confirmed shortly after the Season 2 update that the Agency, GRU, and Wrapped suppressors were faulty.

These attachments are currently reducing bullet velocity when equipped to any of the Cold War weapons – so you’ll want to steer clear of them for the time being.

Advertisement

Raven has promised another update dropping for Warzone later this week, which should address this bug. The full list of bugs the devs are looking into, according to their Trello board, include:

Armor plates: Lootable armor plates spawns (on ground and in chests) are inconsistent across different areas of the map

Bullet tracer VFX: Some gun blueprints are missing intended tracer effects (i.e. Bullfrog – Turbo Powered)

CW weapon attachments: Agency/GRU/Wrapped Suppressors will return to previous state next hotfix

Currently experiencing server issues across platforms

We’ll keep you posted on when the next Warzone update rolls out, hopefully with some of the aforementioned fixes included. For now, patch 1.33 doesn’t do much except fix the reactive blueprints.