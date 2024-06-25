How to unlock Reclaimer 18 shotgun in MW3 & Warzone

Season 4 Reloaded brings back a classic CoD shotgun, though it’s been reimagined this time around. Here’s what you need to know on how to unlock the Reclaimer 18.

The SPAS-12 is one of Call of Duty’s most iconic shotguns, causing absolute nightmares no matter what game it was in.

Last seen in Black Ops Cold War, it’s back with MW3’s and Warzone’s Season 4 Reloaded update, alongside the return of the Sledgehammer melee weapon. However, the Reclaimer has been reimagined to fit the newer titles.

How to get Reclaimer 18 in MW3 & Warzone

The Reclaimer 18 is unlocked via a new free Sector added to the Battle Pass in the Season 4 Reloaded update. Similar to unlocking the BAL-27 during Season 3 Reloaded, there will be challenges that players must complete in order to access the weapon.

That said, Season 4 Reloaded starts on June 26, so the challenges aren’t live yet. We’ll update this space with the full challenge set when they do go live. Since the Reclaimer is a shotgun, expect the challenges to center on your shotgun mastery.

Activision

Boasting 15 progression levels, the devs describe the Reclaimer as follows: “A tactical shotgun that can be fired in both pump-action and semi-auto modes. Pump-action provides superior range while semi-auto increases fire rate.”

It’ll also introduce four new weapon camos earned by completing in-game challenges — “Bugged Out,” “He’s Looking At You,” “Azure Refract,” and “Donut Worry.”

It’s important to note the Reclaimer can take advantage of all the latest attachments such as Dragon’s Breath, so don’t be surprised if it starts to dominate Warzone or MW3’s MP meta.

Aside from the Reclaimer 18 and the previously mentioned Sledgehammer, Season 4 introduced two other weapons, with fans getting the chance to nab the Kar98k Marksman Rifle and the Superi 46 SMG.