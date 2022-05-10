How to get S.C.R.E.A.M. Device killstreak in Warzone Operation Monarch

Warzone’s Operation Monarch is bringing the new S.C.R.E.A.M. (Titan Sonic Communication Radar and Echolocation Array Modul) killstreak into the fight. Only available in the event’s limited-time mode, this is what you’ll need to do to unlock it and embrace the power of the deadly duo.

Operation Monarch is upon us and it’s time for players to fight back against King Kong and Godzilla.

Thankfully normal bullets (and melee attacks, but try at your own risk) will do the job and quell the invaders out of their high-powered Titan Frenzy mode.

Whichever team deals the most damage to the beasts will be rewarded with the fearsome power of the S.C.R.E.A.M. but that’s not the only way to unlock it.

Advertisement

How to get S.C.R.E.A.M. killstreak in Operation Monarch Limited-Time Mode

Veteran Warzone players will recognize the outline of Operation Monarch from Power Grab, a previous LTM where players collected dog tags to unlock special in-match rewards.

The game works much the same but instead of tags, your squad will be hunting down Monarch Intel boxes. Additional boxes can be found on fallen enemies and at special drop sites around the map.

Each new reward gained from the Monarch Intel will unlock a new bonus, like killstreaks or loadout drops, until your meter is fully charged and you are rewarded with the S.C.R.E.A.M. device.

#OperationMonarch draws near… here’s all of the intel you need to help you defend Caldera: https://t.co/SyriRNvhk7 pic.twitter.com/TA4OKnYcFF — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 10, 2022

At this point, all that’s left to do is to pick a power and your target.

Advertisement

Each time this killstreak is earned, you will be able to deploy either Godzilla’s devastating Heat Ray attack, or unleash the fury of Kong’s fists with an earthshaking ground pound maneuver.

Read More: Warzone expert JGOD explains most important tip to improve aim on controller

Both of these streaks are intended to cover big portions of the map but you still need to choose your spots wisely or opposing squads will still have a chance to escape.

All of this information could make the difference between life and death when the event kicks off on May 11.